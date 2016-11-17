Banda hearing postponed

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

SUSPENDED Bulawayo deputy mayor Gift Banda and another councillor have expressed disappointment for being kept in the dark over their impending hearings, following a false start yesterday.

Clr Banda and Clr Reuben Matengu were supposed to appear before a three-member tribunal yesterday but the hearing did not kick off.

A source said there were some challenges that led to the hearing being postponed to a date that is yet to be announced.

The source refused to reveal what the hold-up was.

However, the suspended duo told The Chronicle that they were still in the dark regarding the hearing.

They said since their suspension they have not received any communication from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Clr Banda said failure by the parent ministry to communicate with them was worrying.

“As the accused I haven’t been told about the case. I don’t even know that the tribunal has been set besides what I read in The Chronicle,” said Clr Banda.

He said he was surprised to learn that he was supposed to appear before a tribunal yesterday yet nothing was communicated to him.

Clr Banda said the ministry should inform them in time of its intentions as they do not want to be ambushed.

His views were echoed by Clr Matengu who said he was still in the dark regarding his suspension.

Clr Matengu said the Government should expedite the process so that his name can be cleared.

“This is affecting me because I believe I consulted and everything was done above board,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Engineer George Mlilo, on Tuesday said the Government cannot determine the period that will be taken by the tribunal to investigate the case.

Two weeks ago the Government exonerated three other councillors Charles Moyo (Ward Nine), Mzama Dube (Ward 25) and James Sithole (Ward Seven) after incriminating evidence could not be found against them.

The five councillors were suspended recently on allegations that they allocated themselves large tracts of land without following proper procedures.

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association raised concerns over the land grabbing by the councillors and the Government took action.

@nqotshili