Bantu bag 3 points

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

Bantu Rovers 1-0 Triangle United

BANTU Rovers collected their first set of points in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after three outings by beating Triangle United 1-0 at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

An 80th minute goal by Rovers captain Bukhosi Sibanda was enough for them to also spring from the tail end of the league table above Triangle, Dynamos, Harare City, Chapungu and How Mine. Triangle are on two points while the others are sitting on one point, although Dynamos and Harare City have a game in hand.

Rovers made their intentions clear two minutes into the match when Newman Sianchali unleashed a shot from inside the box which forced a good save from Triangle United’s goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu.

Six minutes later, Triangle had a chance to take the lead when Russell Madamombe made a run from the right, only to fire wide.

Having enjoyed the bulk of possession, Triangle created a lot of chances which they fluffed time and again. Tony Sibelo had a good chance to give the visitors the lead in the 30th minute, but he crushed his effort against the woodwork.

Triangle almost broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when Lameck Nhamo hit a powerful shot which was cleared off the line by Rovers’ defender Shadreck Nyahwa.

Rovers then grabbed the match’s solitary goal following some good inter-play between Obriel Chirinda and Sibanda inside the box. Sibanda had the final say when he tapped in Chirinda’s cross from the right, with the Triangle defence napping.

Despite the win, Bantu Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu believes his charges were clumsy.

“I thought it was a bit of a clumsy performance today. Our shape wasn’t really as compact as we would like it to be. Our speed wasn’t the best. Overall out of all the games we have played so far, I think today’s game was not that impressive. However, I am happy with the points we got and that will boost our players’ confidence,” said Ndlovu.

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro said: “It’s typical of football, when you fail to punish opponents when you get chances, that’s what you get. They got their one chance and got all the points. Only if we managed to utilise the chances we created, we would be talking of a different story.”

Match Day 3 results

Good Friday: Shabanie Mine 0-2 Bulawayo City, Tsholotsho FC 0-0 Yadah FC

Saturday, April 15: Ngezi Platinum 2-0 How Mine, Chapungu 1-2 Hwange

Monday, April 17: Bantu Rovers 1-0 Triangle United. Postponed: Chicken inn v FC Platinum, Dynamos v Black Rhinos, Harare City v Highlanders, ZPC Kariba v Caps United.

@khumzallen