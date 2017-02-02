Bantu, Bosso swap players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors and Bantu Rovers’ midfielder Denzel Khumalo is close to completing a dream move to Highlanders who are eager to get him on a swap deal.

Khumalo, who inspired Zimbabwe to a gold medal at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Games held in Angola last December, has been training with Highlanders during this pre-season.

The attacking midfielder’s swap deal to Bosso will see the Bulawayo giants releasing young striker McCarthy Dube, who is also Under-20, to Rovers.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu, who is also the acting chief executive officer, said they are hoping to conclude the deal soon.

“Negotiations with Bantu Rovers are progressing well and the technical team has said in as much as the deal involves players who play different positions, they are keen to add a creative player in the squad. The deal to bring Denzel will be a clean swap and there won’t be any top ups. What we’re working on are certain clauses that both parties have to agree on,” said Ndlovu.

He defended the move to ship out Dube at a time when Bosso have been crying for a striker.

“It’s not that we’re discarding the youngster, McCarthy needs game time. Khumalo will add another dimension in the team’s midfield. Joining Highlanders will give Khumalo a chance to shine,” Ndlovu said.

Rovers’ general manager Wilbert Sibanda confirmed holding talks with Highlanders, adding that they are happy with the deal.

“I think this is a fair deal for both teams and when Denzel told us of his intentions to play for Bosso, we couldn’t stand in his way. His heart is at Highlanders and we believe he can develop to his full potential at Bosso. McCarthy is a youngster whom we feel will easily adapt to our young squad that is preparing for the PSL,” said Sibanda.

