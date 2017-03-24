Bantu Rovers dig in on Sawu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY promoted Premier Soccer League outfit Bantu Rovers are not pressing any panic buttons over the appointment of a Caf A certified head coach as they believe legendary Agent Sawu’s qualifications are more advanced.

Sawu is a holder of the English FA International Coaching Licence, which according to the FA’s education services administrator Kelly Sharp, is equivalent to a Uefa B badge.

Sawu attained the qualification in 2007, but still chose to attend a Caf B coaching course in December last year in a bid to comply with local football authorities.

The legendary former Zimbabwe Saints, Dynamos and national team hitman has been conducting the Premiership returnees’ pre-season training sessions and has so far signed four senior players, goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda from Bulawayo City, Newman Sianchali, formerly with Hwange but on loan from Zifa Southern Region side Talen Vision, former Caps United and How Mine skipper Tapiwa Kumbuyani and gangly former Highlanders and Triangle United defender Dumisani Ndlovu.

“We should have a final position on our head coach well before the season starts. We are aware, of course, of the new dispensation from our national association that a head coach must be a holder of a Caf A certificate. Agent Sawu as a matter of fact is a holder of an FA International Coaching Licence, which we understand is equivalent to a Uefa B badge, so we don’t know whether the Caf A certificate is more advanced than Uefa B,” said Bantu Rovers general manager Wilbert Sibanda.

Responding to inquiries from Chronicle Sport, Sharp confirmed that the qualification was next in line before one enrolled for Level Four, which is a Uefa A badge.

“I can confirm if a learner has completed the FA International Licence this is equivalent to Level Three and so can enter the FA Coaching Pathway at Level Four,” said Sharp in an emailed response.

According to Uefa’s coaching pyramid, Level One is useful for local community work and can be completed in just over a few weeks, while Level Two gives one a certificate in coaching football and one can finish that in six months. Level Three is Uefa B equivalent and takes two years to complete.

“Regardless of who you are and what your background is, all potential coaches learning with the PFA Coaching Department must start with the Level 2 award. The Level 1 award is not mandatory (although it may prove useful in some circumstances to some coaches new to the profession: as a department we do not run Level 1 awards). There is no access to our Uefa B awards without having completed the Level 2,” according to the FA.

A number of coaches have since thrown in their CVs in anticipation of getting the Bantu Rovers’ head coach post.

“We have received applications yes, but sadly I can’t reveal their identities,” said Sibanda.

- @skhumoyo2000