Bantu, Shabanie behind time on coaches’ appointments

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TIME is running out for Premier Soccer League returnees Bantu Rovers and Shabanie Mine to appoint qualified coaches following Zifa’s directive that all top-flight coaches must possess a Caf A licence this season.

Rovers and Shabanie Mine have been conducting their pre-season business under the tutelage of under qualified gaffers that are holders of Caf B coaching licences.

Former Zimbabwe international Agent Sawu is in charge of Rovers’ training, while Shabanie Mine recently appointed ex-Mutare City coach Taku Shariwa as their head coach.

Zifa spokesman Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport that the national association’s move to implement strict standardisation for local football coaching is part of a cocktail of interventions to improve the quality of the game in Zimbabwe.

He said the move is a basic requirement under the Fifa Club Licensing system.

“There is no room for leniency and we’re implementing Club Licensing to its fullest. No unqualified coach will be allowed to lead a club. There won’t be any special treatment.

“The only people exempted to coach in the PSL without being holders of a Caf A licence are championship winning coaches. The head coach and assistants for a PSL club should both be holders of a Caf A licence. The goalkeepers’ trainer is expected to have goalkeeping coaching certificate,” Gwesela said.

Under the new Zifa requirement, First Division coaches will be required to have a Caf B badge as a minimum requirement, while their assistants should have a Caf C or Zifa Level Four licence.

In the Second Division, a coach should have a Caf C licence, while his understudies are required to have a Level Three qualification as a minimum standard.

The coaching standards have also cascaded down to Division Three, tertiary institutions and schools. For secondary schools, a Zifa Level Two badge is now mandatory and primary school football coaches should now hold at least a Level Two certificate.

Most PSL teams have moved to comply with Zifa’s directive, with Harare City joining those that had already conformed to the instruction on Monday by announcing that Mkhuphali Masuku will not be in charge of the first team.

Masuku, who was elevated to head coach after Harare City parted ways with Moses Chunga at the end of last season, is a holder of a Caf B licence. Harare City have since appointed Mike Madzivanyika as their head coach.

Other teams that have also adhered to the Zifa directive include Bulawayo City, who elevated national Under-20 gaffer Mandla Mpofu from being Try Ncube’s assistant to head coach, and Yadah Gunners, who replaced Kudakwashe Masaraure with Jairos Tapera.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ general manager Wilbert Sibanda said the appointment of a substantive gaffer will be discussed at the club’s board meeting set for this evening.

“We saw a circular about the requirements of coaches and so far we’ve a couple of CVs from coaches interested in joining us.

“We will certainly comply with the football governing body’s directive and I’m sure after tomorrow’s board meeting we will be in a better position to let you know what we’ve planned,” said Sibanda.

He declined to reveal names of coaches that have shown interest in the Rovers’ job, but former Nust gaffer Joseph Sibindi and ex-Mbabane Highlanders’ Wilson Mutekede are thought to have submitted their CVs.

Sawu started pre-season camp working with Rovers’ technical director Methembe Ndlovu. Ndlovu has been ruled out of the job, with Sibanda saying he will be in charge of their Under-18 side.

