Bantu still hunt for head honcho

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

BANTU Rovers say they have interviewed two coaches for the head honcho position, but were unimpressed by the candidates.

Tshintsha Guluva, as Bantu Rovers are known, have been under Methembe Ndlovu following a Zifa directive that all PSL coaches be Caf A Licence holders.

Rovers had set their eyes on Warriors’ legend Agent Sawu, but were forced to turn to Ndlovu as the former hitman falls short of the Zifa requirements.

Sawu holds an English Football Association International Coaching badge, which Zifa deems inferior to the Caf A Licence.

Speaking to journalists at the club’s weekly Press conference yesterday, Bantu Rovers general manager Wilbert Sibanda said judging from the two candidates interviewed, they are still looking for an ideal candidate.

“We have had interviews with a couple of coaches who applied and we will be making a decision soon. So far from the people we have talked to, we feel we are still looking for the ideal candidate. This past week we interviewed two coaches and we are still looking,” said Sibanda.

“We are not just looking for any other coach, but there are a lot of things we are looking at. You will find that some of these coaches will be having some qualities that we need, but may be missing in other parts. We are not in a rush, we want to give ourselves enough time to find the right candidate because we believe it’s not a short term project that we are doing,” he said.

Sibanda said the club, whose policy is based on grooming youngsters, is looking for a first team coach who will also be heavily involved with the junior team.

“What we are looking for is not only a coach who will coach football on the pitch, but someone who will groom these youngsters on the field and off the field. We want someone who will be a role model as you know we also focus on the academic side at Bantu Rovers. We want someone who will teach these youngsters that even if they don’t make it in football they still have life out there. We are looking for a first team coach who will be heavily involved in the junior team,” he said.

- @khumzallen.