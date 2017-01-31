Barracudas dominate swim gala

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

BARRACUDAS Swimming Club dominated the fifth Matabeleland Junior Swimming Gala held at Hillside Teachers’ College on Saturday to finish top of the table with a combined score of 175.5.

The School of Swimming came second with 110.5 points followed by Penguins with 90 points. Dolphins were fourth with 24 points, while Crusaders and Petra Swimming Academy settled for fifth and sixth positions with 14 and four points respectively.

Saturday’s meet was the last gala of the season for juniors before the Junior Championships next month.

The Junior League saw participants from nine years and under up to 12 years competing in the 50M breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and freestyle, 25M breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and freestyle and in the 100M individual medley.

Most of Barracudas’ points came from the girls, who topped their category with a total of 93.5 points, while their boys also dominated to emerge first by amassing 82 points.

Matabeleland Swimming Board chairperson Nokuthula Cyprianos said the competition helped the swimmers ready themselves for the provincial championships to be held from February 11-13 at the Bulawayo City Pool.

“We had a very successful meet with 39 girls and 35 boys turning up for the gala. Sadly, no records were broken, but the swimmers showed determination. I believe our swimmers really took this opportunity to prepare for the provincial championships and Matabeleland team selection. We will be selecting a provincial team and those that worked hard will make it into the squad,” said Cyprianos.

She said the Matabeleland Board will hold a warm-up swimming gala on Friday at the Bulawayo City Pool to prepare for the Junior Championships and CANA tournament. Water Polo will hold its own event on Saturday.

Combined team scores

Barracudas Swimming Club 175.5

School of Swimming 110.5

Affiliated Penguins swimmers 90

Affiliated BG Dolphins 24

Affiliated Crusaders swimmers 14

Petra Swimming Academy 4

