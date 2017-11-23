Bars cash in on Mugabe resignation

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOLLOWING the resignation of President Mugabe as Head of State on Tuesday, nightspots and supermarkets in Bulawayo cashed in on the euphoria on the streets which were teeming with people celebrating what they termed their second ‘Independence Day’.

Mugabe resigned from his post as President after 37 years in office following pressure from his party Zanu-PF, ordinary Zimbabweans and an intervention by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces last week.

When news trickled in that Mugabe had resigned, thousands took to the streets in wild celebrations. People hanging perilously on the doors of speeding cars with blaring hooters, binge drinking outside bottle stores and supermarkets and cars doing wheelies were the order of the night.

From there most flocked to the City Hall to further celebrate while some opted to patronise their favourite watering holes.

It was like the ushering in of a New Year or a celebration of a Bosso win and the partying suited the mood in the city centre.