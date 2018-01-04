Bata to open 6 new retail outlets

Lovemore Zigara, Midlands Correspondent

GWERU-based footwear manufacturer Bata Shoe Company is set to open six new retail outlets and refurbish 16 existing shops this year.

Bata is the biggest shoemaker in the country producing over three million pairs of shoes annually and employs about 1 100 workers.

Bata managing director Mr Ehsan Zaman said opening new outlets would ensure that the company increases its market share.

“Retail is our major selling network and we are concentrating on upgrading our stores and in 2018 we do have a plan to add six new stores and upgrading 16 existing stores. So we are investing more in the business because we now see a positive environment with the coming in of the new Government,” he said.

Mr Zaman could not divulge the cost of the planned exercise and details on the location of the new stores, which will be announced when the rollout begins, possibly in the first quarter of this year.

He, however, hinted that they were targeting new markets such as growth points and small towns across the country.

Bata has 57 stores across the country and the new stores will take the complement to 63 stores. Last year, the footwear manufacturer opened 12 stores, which includes new branches in Arundel, Mabelreign and Masvingo among others. In 2016 the company opened its doors in Norton, Murambinda and High Glen. Refurbishment and modernisation of Bata Stores began in 2012 beginning with the facelift of its Leopold Takawira Branch in Harare in line with international best practices. — @lavuzigara1.