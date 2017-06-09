BBA selection criteria queried

Bruce Ndlovu

Only a few days after the nominees of the city’s maiden arts awards were announced, questions have been raised about the criteria used by the organisers to come up with winners of the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

After the nominee selection process, the organisers urged those that stand a chance to win in the 38 categories to pull their weight and start campaigning for votes from fans as the votes would go a long way in determining those who will walk away with the spoils on the night of the awards.

Judging by the spirited campaigns by those nominated across various social media platforms, the organisers’ call was heeded, with many artistes soliciting for votes from followers and fans.

However, some observers have questioned the path chosen by the BAA organisers, saying that the public was not knowledgeable enough about some of the categories to vote with fairness or insight.

“I might be the only award nominee to ever say this, but I won’t solicit votes for the Bulawayo Arts Awards. I’ll not reduce my career, on its last day, to a battle of popularity against a motivational book,” wrote award winning poet and author Philani Nyoni who is nominated in the Outstanding Literary Work category alongside Marshall Chiza.

In a similar vein, some have questioned the general public’s knowledge of artistes and their work in categories such as outstanding schools actress, outstanding designer, outstanding arts educator or outstanding visual artiste.

While those in music or television categories are visible enough to the general public, the same cannot be said for artistes in the aforementioned genres whose work is largely done away from mainstream audiences.

With the current criteria, there are fears that the award ceremony might begin losing credibility even in its maiden year, as an artiste with an effective voting machine behind him can upstage those whose work is of superior quality.

In a message to nominees yesterday, one of the event organisers Nkululeko Nkala said that the public’s votes would only contribute a fraction of the nominees’ total percentage.

“We’ve noted some of your disapproval about the voting system. Of course, as individuals, you are entitled to your opinions and as BAA organisers, we truly respect your opinions, as much as we respect the talent and effort that made you one of the nominees.

“As organisers, we encourage you to view the voting as two pronged or even three pronged. It’s serving many purposes. We’ve said and continue to say votes will contribute only 25 percent of the overall mark. The other mark comes from judges. The hope is that 25 percent could separate you from the other nominee,” part of Nkala’s message read.

Nkala also pleaded for unity while also pointing out the benefits of the voting system.

“We’re asking you to look at our voting system not just from a point of personal interest. Look at the system as also a marketing tool for the awards. Every time you’re sending a text asking for votes, you’re marketing both yourself and the awards.

“As BAA, we’re not asking for our nominees to literally beg for votes. Our intention is never to reduce you honourable nominees to beggar status. You’re stars in our eyes, stars of Bulawayo. If talking to your friends and fans and asking them to vote for you is not fun, if you see no value to you or to the bigger picture in the process, please do not do it. No one is putting a gun on anyone’s head,” the message read.