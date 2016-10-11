BCC starts compensating Egodini property owners

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has begun compensating property owners within the Egodini area to pave way for the construction of a multi-million dollar mall.

The $60 million upgrading of Basch Street Bus Terminus, popularly known as Egodini, was set to finally commence in June after many false starts over the years, but the implementation of the project was again delayed.

The new commencement date is not yet known.

The local authority is negotiating with business and property owners for property acquisition and termination of leases pending the construction by the South African firm Terracotta Trading which won the tender for the project last year.

According to the latest council report, the local authority has set aside some compensation fees.

It is also willing to swop properties with some of the affected parties or offset debts as part of the settlement.

“Negotiations are at an advanced stage and notices have been served,” read the minutes.

According to the minutes, Red Cross is to be compensated $50 000 for its two properties.

“The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has been informed and agreed that they will move to Vundu offices temporarily whilst they source funds to develop their stand 18283 B.T. but they already have a stand with outstanding rates and a balance of the purchase price,” read the minutes.

“It was agreed that these outstanding rates bills on their stand be cancelled and the balance of the purchase price debt written off as part of the move deal. Total to be written off is $14 000 as at March 2016.”

The report states that Youth Contact Centre had written to council to write off an outstanding rates bill of $10 000 and this was being considered as an offset for the compensation.

Another affected entity is the United Pentecostal Church which has also agreed to move.

“The church owned a developed stand 2587 within the Egodini redevelopment area and has agreed to swop properties with cash adjustments.

Property identified for swop was Jacaranda house.

The United Pentecostal Church has other properties in the city and they are willing to offset for rates. They had also expressed interest in getting community facilities stands in the high density suburbs as part of the compensation,” read the report.

Council has also put in place a relocation plan for commuter omnibuses.

The report said Terraccota had not yet submitted their programme of works and had also been given authority to erect a Billboard on site.

The committee on Engineering Services and Town Planning said it would continue to follow up the issue with the developer and also conclude the compensation issues.

The Egodini Mall project is the largest development project in Bulawayo since independence and is set to create over 1 000 jobs if it goes ahead.

