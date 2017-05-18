Beauty of Victoria Falls impresses Lesotho’s King Letsie III

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

KING Letsie III of Lesotho who is on a four- day State visit, yesterday visited Victoria Falls where he pledged his country’s desire to partner Zimbabwe in implementing programmes to boost tourism.

The King who was accompanied by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Lesotho Minister of Health Dr Molotsi Monyamane and other officials from both countries, said his country wanted to partner Zimbabwe in implementing programmes to boost tourism.

From the airport, the Basotho King was immediately whisked away to Elephant Hills Resort where he had a brief rest before going for a boat cruise and a tour of the Rainforest as well as the Crocodile Farm.

Coming out of the Rainforest, King Letsie III said he was impressed by the natural wonder and vowed to come back to enjoy a holiday.

“I am grateful to be here and am looking forward to coming back to this beautiful place. We have been discussing possible business agreements over lunch and we are going to discuss back home with relevant authorities to see what can be done to boost tourism between our two countries,” he told journalists.

Signing on the acknowledgement book at the rainforest gate, King Letsie III said: “It’s been a pleasure and privilege for me to view this beautiful wonder of nature, the great Victoria Falls. This will forever remain a memorable event to me.”

Mr Onward Fume, a ranger with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority led the tour of the Rainforest where he explained the history of the forest including the statue of David Livingstone.

At the Crocodile Farm, there were moments of joy as King Letsie III, himself of the Bakwena (Crocodile) totem and VP Mphoko took turns to hold a seven-month old crocodile.

“This is the only time I have held a crocodile in my life. I am a Mokwena and I don’t eat it,” he said amid laughter.

Mr Wayne Mahlangu, a worker at the Crocodile Farm led the delegation around much to the excitement of guests who enjoyed interesting information on wildlife.

The highlight of the visit was when Mr Mahlangu rounded up the crocodiles by whistling.

The King arrived in the country on Monday and visited the National Heroes Acre, National Museums and Monuments, Lion and Cheetah Park in Harare.

Zimbabwe and Lesotho enjoy cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Lesotho extended crucial assistance to Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle, which saw eminent political figures receiving education in that country.

President Mugabe played a crucial role in bringing peace and stability to Lesotho when he pre-occupied himself with solving the political turmoil in the mountainous country during his time as the Sadc chairperson.

The two nations are bound together by a common history, similar cultures and strong economic linkages.

On Tuesday the King met President Mugabe at State House, where the two leaders held high level talks on various issues to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

@ncubeleon