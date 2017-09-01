Beitbridge council to get tough on debtors

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Town Council is set to unleash debt collectors on businesses owing council amounts ranging from $10 000 and upwards in a bid to recover more than $18 million in arrears that have accrued since 2009.

Town secretary Mr Loud Ramakgapola said they had tried engaging without success the debtors who owed various amounts for water and rates.

He said they had issued a final notice to all non-domestic clients for water and rates to pay up their bills by the end of day on Wednesday.

“Failure to make payment arrangements or to service one’s debt will see the local authority instituting stringent measures to recover the debt without further communication,” Mr Ramakgapola said.

He said the money included unpaid rates, services and water bills.

The non-payment of bills by residents and businesses was affecting service delivery by the local authority.

“We are worried with the level at which people are defaulting payments, hence our debtors have been increasing with each passing year since 2009,” Mr Ramakgapola said.

“It is sad to note that in 2015 we were owed $12 million and the figure rose to $18 million in 2016.

“We need to work together as council and residents in resolving this issue. We cannot run a viable council when people are not paying for services rendered.”

Mr Ramakgapola said the town council was owed a total of $10 267 493.87 for rates and water.

He added that they were negotiating over a $677 691.31 debt which the local authority was owed by various Government departments.

“A further $8 million is for different services other than water and rates,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

It is also understood that Beitbridge Town Council is struggling to settle a $12 million debt it owes the Zimbabwe National Water Authority due to low revenue collection.

The Government has approved the council’s $6,1 million budget for this year with the bulk of the money expected to go towards capital expenditure to fund major projects.

Major projects in Beitbridge include construction of a new bus terminus, laboratory at Vhembe High School, procuring earthmoving equipment, construction of a town council workshop and setting up of modern flea market stalls.

Other proposed projects are the upgrading of Dulivhadzimu Stadium, setting up a satellite clinic in the Garikayi area, public lighting, putting prepaid water meters and tarring of roads among other projects.

However, most of the projects remain in limbo due to poor revenue collection by the town council.

According to the 2012 census, the town has a population of 42 218 and 11 959 households.

However, the figure has been increasing by 10 000 people annually due to its economic activity and proximity to South Africa.