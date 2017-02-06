Beitbridge money changer robbed at gunpoint

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR men pounced on a money changer in Beitbridge, robbing him of R8 000 and $750 after assaulting him and firing a shot into the air.

Mr Jusmile Mukwazvure (49) of Dulibadzimu suburb was robbed at Engen Garage where he conducts his business at around 1AM on Saturday.

The four men are still at large.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said no arrests have been made so far.

“I can confirm that we received a report of four men who assaulted and robbed a man of cash at gunpoint. They fled from the scene and investigations are underway,” said Insp Ndebele.

He warned members of the public against resisting armed robbers’ orders as they may lose their lives.

“Even when you suspect that robbers are carrying a toy gun, never resist. We continue to urge members of the public to avoid keeping cash at their premises or with them as this attracts thieves. It is safer to deposit money in a bank,” said Insp Ndebele.

A source close to investigations said Mr Mukwazvure was approached by four unidentified men who pretended to be genuinely wanting to do a transaction.

“One of the robbers produced R4 000 while another one produced R3 000 which they said they wanted to change into United States dollars.

“Mr Mukwazvure gave the first one US$290 and the unidentified man remained owing him R20. He also gave the second one US$217. After these transactions the four men moved to a secluded place, a few metres from the money changer.

“They then called him pretending as if they wanted to give him R40 which was outstanding from the transaction.

“The unsuspecting Mr Mukwazvure went to them and upon arrival, one of the four men tripped him and he fell to the ground. The four then started assaulting him with a sjambok all over the body and they searched him and took away the money,” said the source.

Mr Mukwazvure’s screams prompted fellow money changers to run to the scene.

“One of the robbers then drew a pistol and fired one shot into the air and they disappeared into the bush,” said the source.

-@winnie_masara