Beitbridge RDC keeps rates static

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

Beitbridge Rural District Council tariffs will not increase tariffs in 2018, the local authority’s treasurer, Mr Tsepani Dube, said yesterday.

“The tariffs for 2018 will remain unchanged. There won’t be any increase in taxes. Our budget last year was $2 000 100 and this year it will be $2 011 000. The slight increase in the budget is because we have a new township in Lutumba and there will be new taxes for refuse collection and water,” said Mr Dube in an interview.

He said development in Beitbridge rural will take about 31 percent of the budget. Developments in the new Lutumba residential area he said will constitute about 12 percent of the development budget.

During the budget consultations that were held in October last year, Lutumba residents raised concern over health issues in the area.

They asked the local authority to spell out the measures it had incorporated into the budget to cover health needs for the community as there is no clinic at Lutumba. The residents said diseases might break out as the business centre was growing and new residential stands were coming up, without a corresponding increase in amenities.

Mr Dube said the construction of the clinic is not in the 2018 budget.

“The Lutumba Clinic is not in the budget for next year as we have other unfinished clinics, for example Chabhili Clinic. We want to finish those first then we can embark on the construction of the new clinic,” he said.

“We rolled out residential stands and we believe these stands will bring money into the coffers which will help in carrying out other developments.”

Mr Dube said:

“We have other developmental issues on our budget, for example the completion of the Zezani community hall which is on phase 3 of construction, the Lutumba Cemetery, building of the Chabhili clinic, making new structures for Penemene cattle sale pens and piped water supply for Chamnangana and Mtetengwe areas.”

Mr Dube said the local authority also wants to build a craft centre.

