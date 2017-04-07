Bev ‘suffers’ miscarriage

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SEDUCTIVE dancer Beverly Sibanda claims she suffered a miscarriage on Sunday with her manager Hapaz Mapimhidze saying his artiste is recovering well at home.

The miscarriage comes after she, two months ago, said she was pregnant with the seed of musician, Andy Muridzo.

According to Mapimhidze, Bev was rushed to Harare Hospital on Sunday night after experiencing complications at a show at Holly’s Night Club in the capital.

“On Sunday afternoon, Bev had performed at a family show with Sulu. Thereafter, she and the crew went to Holly’s Night Club for a performance in the evening.

“After that show, she started feeling sick. I can’t really explain what happened as I was still at Sulu’s gig because I wanted to collect the gate-takings. But all

I know is that I was called and told she had been rushed to hospital by an ambulance,” said Hapaz.

He said it was only the next day that he saw Bev after she had been discharged from hospital.

Hapaz, however, assured Bulawayo fans that Bev would not be missing her show tonight as she has recovered. Bev is expected to perform at Private Lounge alongside Zoey Sifelani as they celebrate their birthdays.

“She’s feeling better today and in the evening (last night), we’ll be travelling to Bulawayo for the show. We don’t want to disappoint fans there as they’re looking forward to seeing her perform as she was booked a while ago.”

After tonight’s show, however, Bev will rest for the next two days before taking to the stage again.

Hapaz said it was disheartening that, Muridzo, the alleged father of the child had not contacted him or Bev after the miscarriage.

“It’s only journalists and other people who’ve been calling me to ask what transpired and find out how she’s feeling. As for Andy, he hasn’t communicated with Bev or me to find out what happened for her to miscarry,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Muridzo said he was in the dark and could not be bothered by the goings on in Bev’s life.

“I’m hearing this (Bev’s miscarriage) from you. Actually, I don’t even want to know what’s happening to Bev or what happened to her. Let’s leave it like

that,” said Muridzo.

– @bonganinkunzi