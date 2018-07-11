Bhadilah releases song on blessers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Up-and-coming kwaito and house artist, Bhadilah has released a single Sipeperegwane that features Iseqa Mabhilidi hit-maker Donara.

The track, produced by DJ Drumz from the Shinkasi Records, was released last week.

Donara, who had been on a hiatus, is set to revive his career through the single which also features Gwanda-based house artist Zhezhingtons and Tenriks.

Bhadilah, who was nominated at this year’s RoilBAA awards in the best gqom category, said the single was about young love. With the economic hardships in the country, the song brings out how young girls are relying on partners, often older than them, to take care of them.

“Speperegwane talks of a girl who’s a gold digger as all she wants in every relationship is money. I named it Speperegwane as it’s a common word in the ghetto that describes someone who likes things.

“The song is meant to discourage young girls from focusing on material things in relationships as it eventually leads to disappointment.”

The young musician who is based in Gwanda where he is studying at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic said despite having performed at notable events in his province, he is looking forward to his debut performance in Harare next month.

“After being nominated for the RoilBAAs, so many doors have been opening for me. I’m pleased to be having my first performance in Harare at the Winter shutdown party on August 18,” said Bhadilah. – @mthabisi_mthire.