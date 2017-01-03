Billiat joins camp, Musona still expected

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS midfielder Khama Billiat joined camp yesterday while forward Knowledge Musona is expected in today just a day before Callisto Pasuwa names his final African Cup of Nations squad tomorrow.

Musona was the only missing member when the squad resumed camp in Harare yesterday to step up their preparations ahead of the weekend departure for the continental football showpiece.

The 26-year-old forward missed the first week of training as he was involved in commitments with his Belgian side KV Oostende on Boxing Day.

However, Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday told our Harare Bureau that they are expecting a full house today.

There were indications late yesterday that the resumption of camp could be hit by logistical challenges again after the players maintained that they would not check in at the Zifa Village and were looking to stay at a city hotel.

“We are happy we have resumed camp and with the exception of Knowledge Musona everyone is here. I needed to be updated on his itinerary but obviously we are expecting him to be in the camp tomorrow (today).

“Khama is also in. He was rested for the first week.

“As you know he had participated in many games in the last year which included the ABSA Premiership, the Caf Champions League and most recently the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan. He needed the rest,” said Gwesela.

Billiat has been at the centre of intense discussion both on social media and in the mainstream media after pictures of him clubbing were circulated last week.

Although the Mamelodi Sundowns man has been hit hard for his bahaviour, Gwesela yesterday said Zifa will not be drawn to comment into players’ private lives.

“As far as we know Khama has joined camp today (yesterday) and we are happy with that. And as I have said before, he had been rested to recover from the effects of that hectic season.

“And whatever he may have done during that period, remember he is an adult who has got his own private life. As an association we don’t have jurisdiction over the players’ personal lives especially when they are outside national team camp.

“But if we had received a report from the technical team complaining that one of the players had acted in an inappropriate manner during camp, then that was going to be a different issue,” said Gwesela.

With Group B opponents Senegal and Algeria having named their 23-men squads at the weekend, Warriors coach Pasuwa is expected to do the same by end of day tomorrow.

Pasuwa has to drop eight players from the provisional squad of 31 that had been called into camp last month.

The Warriors will round off their preparations at the weekend when they travel to Cameroon on Sunday for an international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions two days later.

Warriors defensive pillar Costa Nhamoinesu says Zimbabwe are aiming to maximise on this match to gauge their strength ahead of the tournament to be hosted by Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

“Friendlies are always important to us as a team, as a unit. It’s also important for the coaches to see the combinations and also important for us to have understanding as players.

“So the friendly is going to be very much important for us because they will help us shape our team and see where we stand concerning the Afcon tournament,” said Nhamoinesu.

Zimbabwe are in Group B which includes continental heavyweights Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia. Nhamoinesu, who has the needed experience playing for top Czech Republic side Sparta Prague, said the Warriors should not be intimidated.

Unlike other teams that are taking their preparations abroad, Zimbabwe want to use the proximity of the West Africa nations to acclimatise with the conditions they should expect in Gabon.

“Being underdogs is just something which is on the paper. When you go onto the field of play it’s eleven men versus eleven men and those that work harder are the ones who will come out with the three points.

“So it’s okay if we are the underdogs. No problem, it’s something that is on the paper but no matter what comes we are going there with a positive mind and hopefully nothing is going to let us down.

“They are very good players performing very well for their clubs and playing in stronger European leagues. That’s all we know about it but we are not focusing on that.

“We are focusing mainly on ourselves, we are focusing on building a strong unit, a strong Zimbabwe national football team. We are going there to show what we are made of, to show the world that we are the Warriors. Whatever happens, we are going to put maximum effort,” said Nhamoinesu.

The dreadlocked defender believes Zimbabwe have talent following the superb qualifying feat with a game in hand in a group that included West Africa giants Guinea, Malawi and Swaziland.

“I always say that football is a team sport and our success lies in team effort. This is what we can do best. We have good talent when it comes upfront, the attackers, the strikers and we know that one or the other they can create chances for us.

“So the best thing that we need to do is work together defensively as a team. If we manage to do that I am sure we can come up with something positive,” Nhamoinesu said.