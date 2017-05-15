Binga readies for Econet Victoria Falls Marathon

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Binga Athletics Committee (BAC) held the inaugural Binga-Kasambebezi Half Marathon on Saturday as part of preparations for their runners to make an impact in the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon set for June 18.

BAC chairman Jacob Mumpande said they felt the need to come up with a preparatory race to ready local athletes for the Econet Marathon, which has become one of the top races on the country’s athletics calendar.

More than 200 runners took part and Mumpande said they would want to see someone from Binga winning the Victoria Falls Marathon.

“We want to create an event that will precede the Victoria Falls Marathon and help athletes in Binga to prepare for the event. Practice makes perfect and the Binga race served as preparation for local athletes, but we are also embracing the Ministry of Sport and Recreation’s objective of having sporting activities in all corners of the country.

“We believe the race is also a good vehicle to promote fitness and wellness, hence the inclusion of the 5km fun run,” he said.

The Victoria Falls Marathon has recorded a 30 percent increase in online registration to date, with 500 runners having already registered for the 11th edition of the race.

Sponsorship manager Debbie Harrison said they have 485 paid up online entries so far.

Runners can register online at www.vicfallsmarathon.com before May 31.