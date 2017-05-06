Bishop Nyathi launches 20 books

Chronicle Reporter

Twenty books that were launched this week by one of the country’s most prominent Christian leaders, Bishop Colin Nyathi will help spread the gospel across the world.

The books, said a church spokesperson yesterday, are not only spiritually uplifting but scholarly challenging as well.

Bishop Nyathi launched the books on Wednesday evening at Harvest House International Fife Street Branch in Bulawayo, an event attended by numerous church leaders and Government representatives led by Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo.

“He (Bishop Nyathi) is a man of so many undoubted talents,” said the spokesperson.

“From extending the frontiers of Christianity globally to speaking at acclaimed gatherings, from overseeing more than 320 churches globally to overseeing his own family, from being a father to many sons globally to being a loving family man and husband, from being an avid fitness enthusiast to being a keen soccer player, Bishop Nyathi has done it all.”

Bishop Nyathi founded Harvest House International some 22 years ago.

The titles he launched enlighten the reader on different and fundamental aspects of Christianity.

Entertainment at the event was provided by Takesure “Zamar” Ncube, some gospel artistes from the city and stand-up comedian, Nceku.