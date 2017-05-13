Biya challenges Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED States-based ex-Highlanders skipper and utility player Thulani “Biya” Ncube has challenged players at his old side who will face Dynamos tomorrow to play as if it was their last game on earth.

Biya, who scored a second half winner from the spot in that famous February 28, 1999 clash said local matches do not come any bigger than tomorrow’s blockbuster duel between the country’s two biggest and most supported sides. He also challenged the Highlanders supporters to come in their numbers and turn Emagumeni into a sea of black and white.

“For me, just playing Dynamos was motivation enough. During the build up in that week everyone at practice was fighting to be in the first 11,” said Biya.

“So to the boys who will do duty on Sunday I say to them they must play as if it was their last game.”

The lanky Biya said they also got psyched up every time they came out of the dugout to be greeted by a packed Barbourfields.

“You know that feeling of seeing supporters packed as we got into the field was always awesome and motivating. You felt indebted to them and I urge the Bosso fans to give the boys on Sunday that same feeling,” said Biya.

On that day 18 years ago, DeMbare had two former Bosso sons Lenny Gwata and Lovemore “Magents” Ncube with the latter conceding a second half penalty which was converted by Biya.

Biya says Lovemore was a unique character who never allowed himself to be intimidated.

“ To us it was just playing against our big brother, you know how he was,” he said.

Bosso will be having a former DeMbare son Rodreck Mutuma in their line-up and focus will certainly be on his performance.

“Of course if you play against your former team you have to be emotional and we can not do anything about that. He has to focus on his game only because if he does not, he will not play good football and that will be bad for us so he has to play his own game,” said Highlanders coach Erol Akbay.

DeMbare will be without the overlapping Obey Mwerahari who has always troubled Highlanders especially with aerial attacks.