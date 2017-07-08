Biya to attend Cosafa final

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Sun City, South Africa

FORMER Highlanders and national Under-23 and Warriors captain Thulani “Biya” Ncube is expected to arrive in Phokeng for the Cosafa Castle Cup final between the Warriors and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace tomorrow afternoon.

The lanky former defender, who achieved a rare milestone of captaining his club and two representative national sides, confirmed his arrival in a brief interview from his base in the United States yesterday.

“I will be coming down and will watch the final,” said Biya, who was part of the Warriors’ Cosafa Cup winning squads of 2000 and 2003 that beat Lesotho and Malawi.

He was also in the Warriors’ side that lost 0-1 to Angola in the 2001 final.

His presence on the terraces tomorrow will surely spur on the boys, as they seek to become the only side to win the Cosafa Castle Cup a record five times.

Biya will become the third Warriors’ legend to physically lend moral support to the team during this year’s tournament after former skippers Esrom Nyandoro and Willard Katsande, who watched from the group games as well as the knock-out duels against Swaziland and Lesotho.

“I understand our legend Thulani Biya Ncube will grace the final of the 2017 Castle Cosafa Cup. This is a confidence booster for our boys who have so far impressed in this tournament. We appreciate efforts from our former greats that have been cheering the indefatigable Warriors,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.