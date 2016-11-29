Black Motion billed for iFest

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOLLOWING South African DJ Black Coffee’s epic shutdown at last year’s Ibumba Festival (iFest), organisers this year have turned to another equally talented act from that country in the mould of house music duo Black Motion to bring the curtain down on the week long fete.

The iFest to be held in Bulawayo from December 16 to 22 will feature the Fortune Teller hit-makers. They are billed to perform on December 21 at Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama where they will be supported by DJs Victor Bravo, Crazy D, Crazy Black, Liz, Ras Obido, Wellyonz, Slimza, Nospa, Staffa, Skaiva, Eugy, Teddy and Yugoee. MCs on the night will be Clive Chigubhu and Bowsky with entrance pegged at $5 or R100 before 8PM and $10 or R200 afterwards. VIP is pegged at $20 or R300.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said they wanted to do away with the culture of having people come out for shows late in the night, hence the cheap ticket pricing before 8PM.

“We want people to come in early to avoid congestion at the gate. The price of beverages on the night will be subsidised so that our patrons enjoy the night,” said Mdlongwa.

In a bid to develop the arts, Mdlongwa said they would give local DJs an opportunity to meet and share notes with the Black Motion duo of Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana.

“Last year when the duo was here, they were not interested in being in the hotel. We hope that this time around, there’ll be time for them to go and see some of the shows at the iFest.

“We also want them to meet up with our number one house producer DJ Skaiva so that they share notes in studio and also watch him perform his set,” said Mdlongwa.

Revellers will have an opportunity to witness Black Motion dish out music from their latest 13-track album Ya Bodimo that contains popular track, Omo Dudu.