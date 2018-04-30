Black-tie dinner for Econet’s top clients

Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe last week hosted a black-tie dinner at a Bulawayo hotel in honour of its Platinum “high value” clients from the Southern region.

The sumptuous event, at which the telecommunication firm, the only Samsung certified network in Zimbabwe, officially launched the prodigious Samsung S9 and Samsung S9 + (plus) smart phones, was well attended by a diversity of Econet’s shop top customers.

These included some top business owners and executives, professionals, commercial traders and entrepreneurs as well as local community leaders including representatives from Bulawayo.

Addressing guests at the event, the company’s chief operating officer Mr Fayaz King thanked their customers in Matabeleland region for their continued support.

“I would like to thank you for your invaluable support and want to acknowledge your loyalty over the years.

“Tonight is your event where we just want to say ‘thank you’ for the business you give us; we do not take it for granted,” he said.

The dinner was hosted on the sidelines of the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Econet has this year underlined its commitment to the Zimbabwean economy by putting a large world class, digital and fully interactive stand at the ZITF where it showcased several of its group’s companies and products that include Kwese, EcoCash, Steward Bank and EcoSure, among several of the firm’s products.

At the black-tie dinner, several customers walked away with exciting prizes from a raffle draw and Mr King told guests that Econet had now transitioned from a traditional telco business to a full digital company.

“We have now transitioned to a full digital company capable of harnessing IoT (the Internet of Things) and other digital capabilities to deliver innovations that will improve and transform people’s lives by solving their problems,” said Mr King.

He encouraged customers to take full advantage of the company’s digital services, including a web self-care that empowered customers to manage their own accounts and monitor their usage from the comfort of their homes or work places without the need to visit an Econet outlet or to call any of the firm’s service and contact centres.

Speaking at the same occasion, Econet chief technology officer and technical director, Mr Kezito Makuni, spoke in some detail about a number of the firm’s digital and IoT driven products including Econet Connected Home’s suite of security, vehicle tracking and vehicle insurance, health and related products -highlighting how the above simplify the customer’s life, bring convenience, enhance security and give them peace of mind.

