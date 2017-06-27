Bleq Dwaf wins Ingwebu cypher

Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo rapper Bleq Dwaf came out tops in the Ingwebu Hip Hop Cypher (ICypher) winner takes all hip hop battle.

In second place was Floppy X who walked away with consolation prizes of Ingwebu Memorabilia while his song Calabash was also bought by Ingwebu Breweries for them to use as a jingle. Msiz’kay came third.

The Cypher, which is also called free styling in hip hop had been held every Friday for the past 13 weeks on the Skyz Metro FM Vuka Vuka Breakfast show.

A Cypher is a style of improvisation with or without instrumental beats in which lyrics are recited with no particular subject or structure, with a group of people watching and cheering on.

During the presentation ceremony held at Skyz Metro FM studios last Friday, Ingwebu Breweries presented Bleq Dwaf with $500, a recording contract for a track of his choice as well as a music video recording and printing of CDs and DVDs of his track. The local brewery also bought his promotional song which they will use as a jingle.

Speaking at the presentation, Bleq Dwaf said he was excited to have won the top prize.

“Everyone thought I was an underdog, but it was good that I came out tops. I’d like to thank Ingwebu for helping promote the art of hip hop through the Cypher,” said Bleq Dwaf.

He said he realised there was a lot of untapped hip hop talent in the city through the ICypher.

“It wasn’t easy winning this as there was a lot of competition during the contest. There are a lot of talented MCs in Bulawayo who really need to be promoted.”