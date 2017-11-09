Blind-rise overtaking crash kills two

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

TWO people died, one on the spot, while three others were injured when an Isuzu Wizard sedan they were travelling in overturned after its driver tried to avoid a head on collision, police confirmed.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the accident which occurred on Monday morning about 20km outside Gweru City along the Gweru-Bulawayo Highway.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the driver of the car died on the spot while a passenger in the front seat died on admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“There were five people in the car including the driver. As he (driver) tried to overtake at a blind rise, he avoided a head on collision and swerved to the right side and lost control of the vehicle in the process.

“The car overturned killing the driver on the spot,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said another passenger died in hospital while one was by yesterday still critical.

“The other two were discharged but one is still in critical condition.

“We appeal to drivers to always exercise extreme caution on the roads and overtake when it safe to do so,” she said.