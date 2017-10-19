Blood bank appeals to group O donors

Kiyapili Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is appealing for blood donors in blood group O to come and donate blood as stocks in that group are now low.

In a statement, the NBSZ said blood group O is vital as it can be transfused to patients with other blood groups in an emergency.

“NBSZ is appealing for blood donors of blood group O to come forward and make that life saving donation as blood stocks for group O are currently low.

“Blood group O is vital, as it can be transfused to patients with other blood groups in an emergency. In any case one donation can impact or even save the lives of up to three patients,” reads the statement.

In Zimbabwe, the demand for blood normally rises during public holidays due to increased road accidents as most people travel during this period.

In appealing for blood donations, the NBSZ complies with the World Health Assembly resolution which urges all World Health Organisation (WHO) member states to promote and support the establishment of sustainable blood transfusion based on voluntary non-remunerated blood donations.

NBSZ statistics show that 70 percent of blood collections come from school children and the blood bank has been in recent years been urging adults to also donate blood.

Some churches like the Seventh Day Adventist have been assisting the NBSZ by mobilising their members to donate blood.

