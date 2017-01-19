Bogus cops nabbed

December 19, 2016 Local News
The fake cops Tanaka Mino, Albert Bako and Blessing Moyo

The fake cops Tanaka Mino, Albert Bako and Blessing Moyo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau
POLICE have arrested two Beitbridge men and a woman for mounting an illegal road block along the Beitbridge Masvingo Road where they posed as detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit.

Albert Bako (25), Blessing Moyo (25) and Tanaka Mino (19) were busted by alert police officers at the 70km peg near Bubi Village, soon after extorting R3 700 from a suspected smuggler.

Acting Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nkosinathi Sibanda said the trio were arrested on Wednesday afternoon last week and the matter was still under investigations.

He said the three are facing charges of impersonation and extortion.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the trio connived to mount an illegal roadblock along the Beitbridge Masvingo highway.

“They trailed a Nissan 1 tonne truck from Beitbridge town, which they suspected to be carrying smuggled goods.

“When they reached the 70km peg they flagged the driver to stop indicating that they were police detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

He said the trio then extorted R3 700 from the motorist who paid the money and drove off to an official roadblock, which was 10km away, where he made a report.

Asst Insp Sibanda said when the police reacted they found the trio still preying on other motorists at the same spot. The police recovered R900, fake police identification card and a clip board inscribed ‘border control’.

“We want to strongly warn malcontents and those of like mind that the law will descend heavily on them,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • NIC

    so hw are we going to whether this is a real roadblock

    • Masekwameng

      kkk after paying a bribe you just report them to the next roadblock (barely 10km away). That’s how you will know if it was a genuine or fake roadblock

      • MUTASAWAKAROKA

        What if the next is also bogus?

        • Nesta

          kkk u proceed to the next roadblock…..”barely 10km away again”

          • blarazonke

            LOL!!!

      • NIC

        they will also ask for a bribe…..kkkkk

  • willy

    Yahhh vele most of these road blocks are just fake and at times even if the cops are real, they would have mounted a fake road block. Bengabona kungasela mpuphu endlini badobha ingalo bangene emsebenzini. Hayi ongalo so……………..!!!!!!!!

  • sigadula

    Poverty sires crime

    • MakhosiXamu

      Ulamanga. You are just a sick theorist with no shame.

      • Zuze

        Wena Xamu there is something wrong with you. The man makes a statement of fact and then you accuse him of lying. Even an idiot would know that crime rates rise with unemployment. As I said elsewhere you cannot buy impupu using stones. Only you Zanu people can because you just take. You are behaving like inja elobova.

      • Dewa

        The one on the right looks like UMakhosi Xamu of ZPF KKKKKKKK

      • ndabezitha

        you are just attacking me for no apparent reason. ou suffer from a lamentable myopia Xamu. You do not belong to this forum, you belong to the reptiles, your relatives. You wont understand human conditions as long as you are Xamu. Khanda lomntanakho.

        • MakhosiXamu

          khanda lomntanakho?. Noma ndoda uyakhulahle i speaker …mmmmmm.. lamhla ungithele amanzi abilayo. One of these days , ndoda , ngzakulahla phansi nge nduku….. uzazi bonela.

  • Sikhulu

    It’s unfortunate that Zimbabweans are robbing other poor Zimbabweans. These thieves may have justifications for doing these crimes but believe me their victims are left trumatised for ever. The best place for these dangerous criminals is Chikurubi with their companions.

  • Mkhokheli

    Okungotsotsi bekufuna ukudlala ikhisimusi kusuthi manje kuzabe kusidla i airpie ejemeni thina sisidla amakhekhe loflesi lerayisi.