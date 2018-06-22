Bolamba to represent Matebeland South at Chibuku nationals

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA-based Bolamba dance group will represent Matabeleland South in the Chibuku Neshamwari national competitions set for August after shrugging of stiff competition from seven other groups.

For their efforts, Bolamba walked away with $500, with runners up How Mine Ben Arinoti from Mzingwane getting $300 followed by Blanket Mine Chioda from Gwanda who walked away with $200 during the competition held last weekend at Manzamnyama Beer Garden in Gwanda.

Director of Bolamba Performing Arts, which is based in Kafusi area, Mthabisi Dube, attributed their success to dedication and hard work.

“We’ve been participating in this competition since 2009 but we’ve never attained first position until now. Despite our shortcomings, we never gave up, but we continued to work hard hence this victory,” Dube said.

“We’re happy to have emerged champions in the provincial competitions as it showed that hard work pays off. We’re now looking forward to representing the province and we’ll do our best to bring the prize home.”

Dube said their group that specialises in dance, poetry and theatre cruised to victory after performing a Tswana traditional dance known as Tsutsube/ Khoisan dance.

Bolamba, that was created in 2009, has 14 members ranging from 18 to 50 years. The group now has their eyes set on performing on an international platform.

“Besides performing at competitions, we also entertain at weddings where we mostly perform contemporary dances. It’s our wish to perform at an international level.

“Some of our members are unemployed and we hope to turn our activities into a career so that they have a livelihood,” Dube said.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Matabeleland South Provincial programme officer, Percy Vela, said they recorded good attendance from the public. He said the level of competition was high, a sign that the arts industry was improving in the province.

“This year, we had improved performances especially in terms of quality with Bolamba Dance Group coming up with a new dance known as Tsutsube or Khoisan dance. The provincial champions Bolamba will represent Matabeleland South in the national competitions that will be held in Mutare this August,” Vela said.

“However, we want to see this competition growing and more groups participating. We wish to see all districts from the province represented as this year we only had two districts namely Gwanda and Mzingwane.” – @DubeMatutu