Bond notes a hit at strip club

Showbiz Reporter

Local strippers have embraced the recently introduced bond notes with some saying they prefer them over the US$.

The strippers at Private Lounge in Bulawayo have — since the club’s inception in June — been getting US$1 tips from most patrons who in most cases, tip with the lowest notes in their wallets.

But now, that seems to have changed as the minimum tip has risen to ‘two bond’ — the lowest bond note, equivalent to US$2.

A recent visit to the club showed that most who have been tipping seem to prefer saving their few US dollars.

Strippers were seen paying close attention to flashes of bright green money (bond) as they were spotted crawling there with huge smiles.

As a result of the introduction of bond notes, strippers now bag $50 to $100 in bond notes on a day from tips, up from the usual US$40 to US$60 they would get in a day.

A stripper who spoke on condition of anonymity said she preferred being tipped in bond as she now cashes in double the usual amount.

“When the bond notes were introduced, our clients were a bit shy to tip as they thought we were going to reject them. But now, they’ve realised that we’re cool with the bond and they now tip us.

“I really prefer being tipped in bond as the lowest denomination is two compared to the US dollar where a dollar is the lowest note. I therefore get more money if I get tips in bond,” said the stripper.

“While we once in a while get $50/$100 as a single tip, it’s these smaller denominations which count more as that’s what the everyday client can afford.”

She said she, unlike other people, had no problems with having more bond than US dollar in her wallet as all the things she needs are available locally.

“A lot of people prefer the US dollar, but for me there’s no difference as I buy my basic commodities here so I can use my bond which is accepted nationwide,” she said.

A regular client who also spoke on condition of anonymity said he tipped using bond as he now treats two bond like US$1.

“To me, two bond somehow feels like one US dollar, so I don’t feel the pinch when I tip the dancers using two bond,” he said.