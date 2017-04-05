Boost for Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS received a huge boost on their first match of the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season when their United Kingdom-based supporters’ chapter donated 20 new soccer balls.

The chapter, represented by female singer Sisasenkosi Mnkandla, said the consignment had 10 match and 10 practice balls.

“We as the UK-based Bosso Supporters’ Chapter decided to donate something to our club. This is just the first donation as we hope to make it an ongoing process of assisting Highlanders whenever they make a request,” said Mnkandla.

The soccer balls were presented to the Highlanders’ executive led by acting chairman Modern Ngwenya at half time of a game they won 2-0 over Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Young Prince Dube and combative midfielder Simon Munawa scored for the Bulawayo giants in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes.

Ngwenya thanked the supporters for their gesture, which he said would go a long way in alleviating the club’s financial obligations.

“It’s a big thank you to our supporters in the UK for this donation, which really will go miles in smoothening our position, as you know our financial status is not that healthy. I also want to urge other supporters, both based here and outside the country, to emulate what has happened today because Highlanders is indeed a community and membership based team,” said Ngwenya.