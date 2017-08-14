Bosso 90 take on Dynamos

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have opted to send their development side — Bosso 90 — to face Dynamos in today’s Heroes’ Day celebratory match in Harare with their first team set to battle it out in the Defence Forces’ Day challenge match in the capital tomorrow.

Bosso had already made a commitment to participate at the Defence Forces’ Day challenge match against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces select before Zifa asked them to play against their oldest foes today.

Highlanders left for Harare at 12:30PM as the club ran around to assemble a squad for today’s encounter.

“We pleaded with Zifa to give us clarity on transport and accommodation as well as the general welfare of the players. Zifa organised transport and accommodation. We’re putting up at the Zifa Village. We’ve infused players from the development side that was supposed to play Tsholotsho FC and a few from the senior team who didn’t make it into the team that will play in the Defence Forces Challenge match on Tuesday,” said acting Highlanders chairman Modern Ngwenya.

Only six first team players are in the team that will face DeMbare this afternoon.

Reserve goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, rightback Nkosana Ndlovu, midfielders Denzel Khumalo, Adrian Silla and Yves Ebabali as well as striker Tambwe Kalunga are expected to guide the juniors when they face DeMbare.

Seasoned striker Gabriel Nyoni pulled out of the trip at the club offices yesterday morning after getting news that his grandmother had died.

Despite being given limited time to assemble a team for the Dynamos game, Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda said his charges will have to overcome fatigue and hold their own against the Harare giants.

Sibanda was told yesterday morning that he was taking charge of the team to face Dynamos alongside former Highlanders teammate Siza Khoza.

“I received a phone call around 6AM that we’ve been given the mandate to lead a team for the Heroes Day celebrations in Harare. To be honest we’re unprepared because we had just arrived from Victoria Falls on Saturday night where we lost 2-1 to Victoria Falls Tigers. I don’t want to make excuses but after such a game and the road trip there is a need to overcome fatigue in order for the players to give their best. This is one game that the youngsters should prove that they are on course to play for the senior team. It’s their chance to shine,” said Sibanda.

Muziwakhe Dlamini, Tony Sibanda, Thabo Lunga who is on-loan from Bantu Rovers and left back Mbongeni Ndlovu, brother to How Mine’s assistant coach Bekithemba are some of the youngsters expected to shine for Bosso this afternoon.

Dynamos, backed by their vociferous fans, will use the game to prepare for their trip to Botswana where they will play against Tafic Sporting in the first match of the four-team tournament set for August 19 in Francistown.

With a full complement of the squad, Dynamos go into today’s encounter as favourites.

In other matches lined up for today, Shabanie Mine and FC Platinum will lock horns in Zvishavane with championship contenders Chicken Inn set to face Bulawayo City at White City Stadium. Chinhoyi will witness top-notch action as defending Premiership champions Caps United are set to battle it out with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

