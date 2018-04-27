Bosso 90 take on Hwange

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE play host to youthful Highlanders development side Bosso 90 in a Southern Region Division One League match at the Colliery Stadium tomorrow.

The coal miners are hard-pressed for victory as they seek an early return to the Premiership they were dumped from at the end of last season.

Hwange are also under pressure to keep up with the leading pack, as they currently trail leaders Talen Vision and Tsholotsho by four points after three games. The joint log leaders are on seven points.

The coal miners lost 0-1 to Tsholotsho last weekend and their veteran players have to react positively to take their campaign back on track.

They have experienced players in the form of former national team defender Felix Chindungwe, Munyaradzi Mungadze, Gerald Ndlovu, Andrew Chuma, Malvern Longwe and Shepherd Gahadzikwa to inspire them to victory against Bosso 90.

However, Bosso 90 will not hand the coal miners three points on a silver platter.

“This is a tough game for the lads, but they seem determined to get a positive result from this encounter. It is such matches that drive the boys to show their capabilities and give them the experience they need. Such games are also important because they also prepare the boys for the first team in the PSL. What I know is that our boys are determined to fight and give our opponents a good run for their money,” said Melusi Sibanda, the Bosso 90 coach.

Bosso 90 lost the bulk of their 2017 squad, with some being promoted to the first team and others being snapped up by other teams.

Bosso 90’s hopes for tomorrow’s game lie on Xolani Mdlongwa, defensive midfielder Donnet Fosho, right sided midfielder Tony Sibanda and striker Mswati Sibanda.

Leaders Talen Vision will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run and collect maximum points when they take on CIWU at Luveve Stadium.

Talen Vision head into the encounter enjoying a slight advantage over CIWU, who will only be playing their first game of the season. Talen Vision are already on a roll, having been active for three weekends, while their opponents have had their three opening weekend fixtures postponed. — @ZililoR.