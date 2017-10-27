Bosso 90 to play in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will take their development side Bosso 90 to play Tafic Sporting Club as part of the Francistown 120th anniversary celebrations tomorrow.

According to Botswana media reports, the challenge match is sponsored by mobile phone operator Mascom for P106 000.

Bosso 90 play in the Southern Region Division One League and their scheduled weekend encounter against Zim Leopards has been postponed to Wednesday to accommodate their tour.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said some first team players that fail to make the match day squad to face Black Rhinos at home on Sunday will travel with Bosso 90 to Francistown.

“The Francistown 120-year celebration squad is mainly the development side and will be galvanised by a few senior team players who will not be involved in the match against Rhinos. It will mostly be the team that played and beat Dynamos on Heroes Day in Harare plus or minus a few faces,” said Dube.

Highlanders’ trip to Botswana comes two months after the Bulawayo giants were forced to abort plans to compete in the failed inaugural Supa Power Cup that had also been set for Francistown.

Bosso and DeMbare had been invited for the Supa Power Cup also featuring local sides Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Tafic Sporting Club in August, but the event fell through due to opaque sponsorship.

The Bosso 90 squad will feature Thabo Lunga and Thembalethu Mthunzi, who scored in the shock 2-0 win over Dynamos on Heroes Day in Harare.

Other youngsters set to feature against Tafic include Mbongeni Ndlovu, Brian Jaravaza and Onwell Gombami.

Meanwhile, Tafic marketing manager Rapula Gaothobogwe said his club was ready for the match and is hopeful they can give Highlanders a tough time.

Zimbabweans based in Francistown and surrounding areas are likely to go and cheer Highlanders on together with Plumtree based supporters that are expected to drive into the neighbouring country to watch their team's future stars in action.