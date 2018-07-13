Bosso bolster fire power

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have snapped up former How Mine forward Tinashe Makanda as part of moves to reinforce the team’s strike force which has been firing blanks.

Makanda has been training with Bosso for the past week alongside two other strikers and a defender.

Despite creating chances in matches, Bosso’s Achilles’ heel has been finding the back of the net.

The team has averaged a goal a match, with striker Ozias Zibande contributing four goals out of the 17 Bosso have scored in 18 league matches this season.

However, Zibande last scored on May 6 when Bosso lost 1-2 to ZPC Kariba.

His strike partner, Newman Sianchali, only has two goals to his account and has been guilty of missing sitters on numerous occasions.

Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu yesterday confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old Makanda to boost his frontline.

“l will safely say that we have agreed terms with the player, the only thing left now is the paper work. He is a young energetic boy who might give us what we are missing up front. If the paper work is done, he will be available for Sunday. He is looking very sharp in training and we are very excited about this boy. His qualities will give us a different dimension in our play. His mobility is quite good and his hunger for goal is exciting and also age is on his side, so let’s wait and see what the boy gives us,” said Ndlovu.

He was quick to emphasise that the strike force is the only department they will look at bolstering during this transfer window, saying other areas are very “solid”.

Ndlovu also said the technical team was having a close look at young midfielder Denzel Khumalo, whose performances for the development side Bosso 90 have seen him being drafted into the first team.

Makanda proved his prowess in the now defunct How Mine colours last season through his assists and goals at crucial moments.

He was instrumental in the team’s run in the Chibuku Cup, scoring a brace against Shabanie Mine in the semi-final to reach the final, which they, however, lost to Harare City.

Makanda is a product of Southern Region Division One side, Zim Leopards, where he began his career before moving to How Mine in 2016.

After the folding of How Mine at the beginning of this season, Makanda joined South African First Division side, Stellenbosch FC. — @innocentskizoe