BOSSO, CAPS IN CLASH OF TITANS

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEVER mind that the two teams did not register wins in the last matches played where one drew and the other lost, an encounter between Highlanders and Caps United always produces fireworks on the pitch and total value for the fans.

Bosso were held to a 0-0 draw by Yadah while The Green Machine lost 1-2 to Ngezi Platinum and both matches were played at the giant National Sports Stadium.

A clash between the two is one encounter that usually brings the best of Zimbabwean football and takes little concern of the venue and certainly form for either side.

Rewind to July 31, 2004 at the National Sports Stadium when a then trailblazing Makepekepe had not registered a loss and were simply invincible, well at least it was so until Amahlolanyama trooped into that beautiful turf led by the charismatic Tapuwa Kapini in between the sticks.

It was a pound for pound affair with Caps United racing to a 3-1 lead but come 90 minutes, Bosso had turned on the power and scored three goals past a bemused Witness Munkuli with the winning goal coming from the eccentric Kapini who beat his opposite number when he intelligently flighted a long ball from his own 18 yard box. It was to be the only loss for Caps United in that season as they won the league with a cool 79 points, 15 points away from Highlanders who ended the season on second position.

The two sides collide at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

“I can only say to our fans that they will enjoy a good game of football over the weekend because a Caps United game is self motivating, so let us see how the game unfolds,” said Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu.

It is clear therefore that the legendary Ndlovu is aware of what the game means for the players, the fans, the sponsors and even the nation at large.

Both sides are bankrolled by mobile communications company NetOne.

“We will approach the match against Highlanders in the manner that we feel we can win the game and it is important to look at it from that angle,” Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe told our Harare bureau.

Caps United president Farai Jere once said he believed the encounter between the two sides has always been the cleanest and most entertaining football match in Zimbabwe.

“I wish we could play Bosso every week,” he told Chronicle Sport in a mid air chat from a fruitful Total Caf Champions League encounter against another black and white clad side TP Mazembe at the Stade de Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year.