Bosso captains changed

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders’ executive has instructed head coach Erol Akbay to replace the teams’ captains following a players’ strike over unpaid winning bonuses.

The captaincy of trio of Erick Mudzingwa, Ariel Sibanda and Rahman Kutsanzira has been replaced by Peter Muduhwa, Ralph Matema and Gabriel Nyoni.

However, the change of captains couldn’t convince the players to end their industrial action as the strike entered day three yesterday.

“The three captains have been suspended. The executive told me to name new captains and I did that. It wasn’t my idea to make the changes because there are only four games to go,” said Akbay.

The Dutchman, who will leave the club at the end of the season, hopes the players will end their strike today and train for their away game against Hwange on Sunday.

Coming from a 2-0 home win against Black Rhinos, Highlanders’ players have put themselves in a tight position heading to the Colliery Stadium to face relegation threatened Hwange.

“I hope the boys end the strike and focus on our games. There are four matches left and we had wanted to finish the season strongly and after this, I don’t know. We just have to try, but it becomes a little difficult,” said Akbay.

Highlanders’ players are reportedly owed winning bonuses for four wins against Shabanie Mine, Chicken Inn, Triangle United and Black Rhinos.

According to the players, winning bonuses for matches are pegged at $170 per player, meaning each is owed $680.

The cash-strapped Bosso needs a total of $12 240 to clear the players’ outstanding winning bonuses. This figure excludes allowances for the technical staff, some of whom are reported to have gone for months without pay.

On Wednesday the players stood united and refused to be cowed by executive members who wanted to employ a “divide and rule” tactic. They were addressed by acting chairman Modern Ngwenya who was in the company of treasurer Donald Ndebele. Secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu arrived at Barbourfields Stadium after fellow executive members had hit a brick wall in their efforts to convince the players to train.

The players arrived at the training ground yesterday, changed into their practice gear, but refused to train.

They were addressed by Ndebele, who according to players, told them they were going to be paid once proceeds from Prince Dube’s sale to South African side Supersport United come through.

Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that the executive turned down help from a club benefactor, who offered to pay the bonuses. — @ZililoR