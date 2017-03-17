Bosso CEO candidates hand in CVs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE candidates have deposited applications for the Highlanders FC’s chief executive officer post left vacant by the departure of veteran administrator Ndumiso Gumede at the end of 2016.

Exactly two weeks before the March 31 deadline, which was agreed on by members during the club’s annual general meeting, it has emerged that Bosso might actually fail to meet members’ rushed resolution to have the club’s head of secretariat appointed by the end of this month.

“So far we have about three applications that have come through, but sadly I can’t give you their identities at this point in time. I must say though that we still remain guided and committed to the resolution of the members during the annual general meeting,” said Bosso secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu yesterday.

He has been acting CEO since November when Zifa initially banned Gumede from all football activities before lifting the sanction last month.

Highlanders’ executive has the prerogative to hire a CEO. After identifying their preferred candidate, the executive makes a recommendation to the club’s human resources committee, which comprises members of the board and executive. The human resources committee will then deal with contractual issues.

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube, one of a few internationally qualified sport administrators in the country, has previously been tipped to lead the Bosso secretariat.

Another candidate, whose name has been thrown around, is Brian Moyo, a former Highlanders’ administrator and Zifa education officer.

Nkululeko Ndlovu, a Bosso member, business and development consultant and a member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Management, is also believed to be in the running for the post.

However, a source within the Highlanders’ board said the resolution was ill-timed and probably populist as the club is in bad shape financially with staff members going for the third month without pay.

“Look, Highlanders is sinking in debts and our coaching staff have not even been paid for three months now and for us to then bring on board another person who will increase our salary debt does not really make business sense,” said the board member.

He said it was a different case for a member to stand up in a meeting and propose that the club does this within a certain timeline and the actual implementation of the process.

“If a sponsor comes in and says they will pay the chief executive officer’s salary, then I can assure you as early as Monday the person will be sitting in that office. People might raise motions at the AGM, which is their right, but reality on the ground is something else. The club can abide by that resolution, employ the CEO, but then fail to pay him, what next? It will be the same employee again who will be taking the club to court to demand his salary,” said the source.

