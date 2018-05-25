Bosso edge past City

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 0-1 Highlanders

A SUPERB 74th minute free kick by Brian Banda enabled Highlanders to edge past Bulawayo City and end Bosso’s three-match winless run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Banda brilliantly curled his free kick into the left top corner of the net from an acute angle, beating City goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro to give Highlanders the bragging rights and sink the municipal side deeper into the drop zone.

Highlanders had last won on May 1 when they beat Mutare City 1-0 followed by a 1-2 home defeat by ZPC Kariba and goalless draws against Yadah in Harare and Caps United at home.

The victory saw Highlanders clinging onto third position on the league table with 25 points from 13 games. They trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by 10 points.

For a side that is rebuilding, Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu is happy with the progress made by his players, although they were not at their best yesterday.

“It was a very difficult game. As I said earlier on, this derby came before we could make the necessary preparations. What made it difficult is that we were playing against the sons of Highlanders, who understand the culture of the club and what we are trying to do. But we managed the better part of the first half very well, we moved the ball very well and the last 15 minutes of the game they came back and looked as if they were going to get an equaliser,” said Ndlovu.

“I think we had better luck today than Bulawayo City in that we utilised the set-piece and that made the difference. I’m happy we managed to go home with all three points, particularly looking at the fact that we’re going to play another game this weekend,” he said.

Bosso showed signs of hunger as they had more attempts on goal than City.

Bosso winger Godfrey Makaruse breezed past Zephaniah Ngodzo and watched as his weak right-footed shot took an awkward bounce and Ndoro had to push the ball out for a corner in the fourth minute. Three minutes later, Makaruse sent his attempt from the edge of the box wide for a goal kick.

Makaruse fluffed another glorious opportunity in the 13th minute after dribbling past three City players only to shoot wide with only Ndoro to beat.

Both sides had an almost similar approach to the game, preferring to start the ball from the back, as they tried to find openings.

City’s first half chance fell to Ishmael Wadi in the 41st minute when he dispossessed Charlton Siamalonga, but he failed to beat Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda.

Despite Highlanders making several attempts, City never panicked and stuck to their game plan, hoping to catch Bosso on the break.

It was, however, Highlanders who continued to create half chances, and in the 65th minute – substitutes Ray Lunga and Newman Sianchali linked up only for Sianchali to blaze his effort over the bar.

Ngodzo almost beat his goalkeeper with a back pass minutes later and Ndoro reacted by heading the ball out for a corner.

Then in the 74th minute, City captain Zibusiso Sibanda fouled Sianchali on the left side and up stepped Banda to strike the ball into the top corner with aplomb.

A few minutes before fulltime, former Highlanders’ striker Nhlanhla Ndlovu had the best opportunity to equalise for City, but he chose to take another step inside the box allowing the Bosso backline to recover.

City coach Amini Soma-Phiri said: “That’s the game of football where you outplay your opponents and then the result is the opposite. What I’m happy about is that the boys are giving a fight. In the last two games that I have been in charge, we were playing for 65 to 75 minutes, but today we played up to the 90th minute.

“About the goal, I think it was a bit of luck. They just got that gift of a goal. The keeper failed to cover his space.”

Teams

Bulawayo City: Takudzwa Ndoro, Zephaniah Ngodzo, Humphrey Ncube, Erick Mudzingwa, Zibusiso Sibanda, Tatenda Tavengwa , Sipho Ndlovu, Ayanda Ncube (Justine Kaunda, 65th minute), Clive Rupiya (Lucky Nyathi, 85th minute), Ishmael Wadi, Toto Banda (Nhlanhla Ndlovu, 79th minute)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduhwa, Adrian Silla (Newman Sianchali, 62nd minute), Ben Musaka, Brian Banda, Godfrey Makaruse (Brian Jaravaza, 80th minute), Ozias Zibande (Ray Lunga, 59th minute), Gabriel Nyoni

Results

Wednesday: Caps United 3-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Harare City 2-1 Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

Yesterday: Herentals 1-0 Triangle United, Yadah 1-0 Mutare City, Bulawayo City 0-1 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 1-1 Dynamos, FC Platinum 1-0 Nichrut —

PSL TABLE

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 13 11 2 0 23 3 20 35

FC Platinum 13 10 2 1 18 4 14 32

Highlanders 13 7 4 2 14 7 7 25

Chicken Inn 13 6 6 1 16 8 8 24

Harare City 13 6 6 1 13 8 5 24

Caps United 13 5 5 3 17 11 6 20

Triangle United 13 6 2 5 12 10 2 20

Black Rhinos 13 3 6 4 8 10 -2 15

Herentals 13 3 5 5 6 11 -5 14

Yadah FC 13 3 5 5 10 17 -7 14

Dynamos 13 3 4 6 11 15 -4 13

Nichrut 13 3 4 6 11 15 -4 13

Byo Chiefs 13 2 6 5 9 14 -5 12

Chapungu 13 3 3 7 8 15 -7 12

ZPC Kariba 13 2 6 5 7 15 -8 12

Byo City 13 3 1 9 12 17 -5 10

Shabanie Mine 13 1 6 6 12 21 -9 9

Mutare City 13 1 5 7 10 15 -5 8

@ZililoR