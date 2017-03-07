Bosso engage Power Dynamos at Luveve

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to play Zambian side Power Dynamos in a rescheduled friendly match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

The two sides should have met on Sunday, but the game was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Emmett Ndlovu, the Highlanders secretary-general, confirmed today’s match.

“We’re playing Power Dynamos tomorrow (today) and as it is I’m driving to Bulawayo City Council offices to find out if the pitch will be playable if it doesn’t rain.

“The match against Power Dynamos is important to us because the coaches want to use it to prepare for the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final against FC Platinum,” said Ndlovu.

He appealed to their fans to come for today’s match, adding that gate charges are $3.

The Zambians, who arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday last week and played to a 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn on Saturday, are also looking forward to squaring off against Highlanders.

Power Dynamos were expected to wrap up their tour with a game against Bantu Rovers today, but Rovers got their clearance late, forcing them to call off the match.

Power Dynamos are expected to give Highlanders a good run should the game go ahead.

Ricky Manfunda, the Power Dynamos chief executive officer, said: “Obviously we are a little bit disappointed that the match failed to go ahead on Sunday because of a slippery field, but we’re hoping that the rescheduled game goes ahead. The match we played against Chicken Inn was good and everyone is now looking forward to the game against Highlanders, who we hear are a big club.”

Power Dynamos brought along an experienced side which has, among other players, the trio of goalkeeper Joshua Ditima, defenders Francis Kasonda and Hichani Himonde who were part of Zambia’s squad that won the 2012 Afcon Cup.

They also have striker Fwayo Tembo, left-back Lawrence Chungu, goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, attacking midfielder Kelvin Kampanga and Alex Ngonga, who are members of Chipolopolo.

Bosso on the other hand will be looking at giving their new signings, strikers Rodrick Mutuma, Manuel Esono Obiang Buale of Equatorial Guinea and DRC’s Tambwe Kalunga game time ahead of the FC Platinum clash.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay will be hoping the new players quickly settle at the club and adapt to his high-tempo philosophy.

Mutuma seems to be an instant darling with the fans and scoring a goal today or at the weekend against FC Platinum will get a seal of approval from the hard-to-please Bosso followers.

Some notable players fans would be eager to see in action include goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa, utility player Erick Mudzingwa, midfielders Simon Munawa, Rahman Kutsanzira and Allan Gahadzikwa, as well as strikers Ralph Matema, Prince Dube and Gabriel Nyoni.

