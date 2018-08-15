Bosso fans plan massive roadshow

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION starved Highlanders fans are planning a massive roadshow for their team’s next Castle Lager Premier Soccer League away encounter against Nichrut on Saturday at Gweru’s Ascot Stadium.

Bosso have been inactive for three weekends, with their last game being a hard-fought 1-0 away win against Triangle United on July 22.

They were then supposed to play perennial rivals Dynamos after the Triangle game, but due to the harmonised national elections that were held on July 30, the PSL suspended its programme with matches only resuming last weekend.

All the teams, save for Highlanders and Dynamos were in action when the league games finally resumed at the weekend.

Bosso who are competing to finish at a respectable position and build a squad that is likely to challenge for the championship next season are on position five with 35 points and trail leaders FC Platinum by 14 points.

Their opponents are fighting relegation, meaning that the clash at Ascot Stadium is likely to be epic.

Lloyd Siyanda Sibanda, spokesperson for a group of Highlanders supporters known as Team Away, called on Bosso supporters to travel for the Nichrut game, adding that they have already organised eight Mercedes Benz Sprinters, each with a carrying capacity of 22 passengers, to ferry the followers to Gweru at an affordable fee.

Sibanda, whose group has travelled for all the club’s away games this season, said they had also organised five Toyota Quantums and the number of vehicles could increase depending on the number of fans wanting to be part of the road show.

“Bosso are back in action and after weeks on inactivity we are happy that our team will be playing again. Hopefully the boys will carry on from where they left from against Triangle United where they played some beautiful football. It is Highlanders’ superb away form that makes us travel for their away games.

The boys seem to be more at ease when they are away from Barbourfields Stadium.

“We are continuing with our roadshows and we invite Highlanders fans who have travelled for the away games before and those who have never been part of the roadshows to make time and travel with us to Gweru and rally behind our players on Saturday. It is the carnival atmosphere that motivates our players and let’s try to go.

“As usual, Team Away encourages safe travelling and we have organised reliable vehicles, operated by qualified drivers of sober habits to transport the fans. We are only charging $10 for a return trip to Gweru and if one is paying through EcoCash, the fare is $11. Those interested can get hold of me on WhatsApp or call 0777 719 190 or Thulani Moyo on 0775 407 313,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders have played eight matches out of Bulawayo, winning four against Herentals, Dynamos, Harare City and Triangle United. They drew with Yadah and lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and Black Rhinos.

In all their away games, Highlanders have put up spirited shows.

Fixtures

Saturday, August 18: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Nichrut v Highlanders (Ascot), Herentals v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday, August 19: Mutare City Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Vengere), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 21 15 4 2 30 8 22 49

Ngezi Platinum 21 15 2 4 35 13 22 47

Chicken Inn 21 11 7 3 29 13 16 40

Caps United 21 9 8 4 24 14 10 35

Highlanders 20 10 5 5 19 12 7 35

Triangle United 21 10 2 9 25 19 6 32

Harare City 21 7 11 3 20 15 5 32

Black Rhinos 21 7 8 6 17 17 0 29

**ZPC Kariba 21 7 8 6 18 20 -2 26

Herentals 21 6 8 7 12 17 -5 26

Yadah FC 21 6 8 7 23 29 -6 26

Byo Chiefs 21 5 8 8 17 21 -4 23

Dynamos 20 5 7 8 17 23 -6 22

Chapungu 21 5 6 10 16 26 -10 21

Nichrut 21 5 4 12 17 27 -10 19

Bulawayo City 21 4 3 14 18 29 -11 15

Shabanie Mine 21 2 9 10 19 40 -21 15

Mutare City 21 2 6 13 15 27 -12 12

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player.

@ZililoR