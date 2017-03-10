Bosso, FC Platinum to battle it out at Luveve

March 10, 2017 Sport

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
THE rescheduled ZNA Commander’s Charity Shield semi-final tie between Highlanders and FC Platinum will now be played at Luveve Stadium on Sunday due to the poor drainage system at the initial venue – Barbourfields Stadium.

The change of venue was announced by Highlanders secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu during the club’s weekly press conference yesterday afternoon.

Barbourfields Stadium continues to deteriorate in standards despite being one of the best stadiums in the southern part of Africa as a result of poor workmanship in the run-up to the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under 20 Youth Games, which Bulawayo played host to in 2014.

The government, through the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, has since ordered a forensic audit and results are expected at the end of this month.

“The semi-final tie is still on this Sunday unless something happens with the weather patterns which will make it impossible to play, but of note is that it has now been slotted for Luveve Stadium because the original venue, Barbourfields Stadium remains unplayable,” said Ndlovu.

Head coach, Erol Akbay, said they are looking forward to the match and wants to win it and go on to defend the ZNA Commander’s Shield, which they have won two years in succession.

They first lifted it after beating old nemesis Dynamos in 2015 and then retained it last year by overcoming a determined Harare City.

“Despite the fact that we have not had the best of preparations due to the rains, we want to win this match and defend our trophy. We have been training in Gwabalanda using that Five-a-Side venue owned by Bantu Rovers and while it gives that high tempo football, it has not given us the opportunity for a full XI versus XI match scenario,” said Akbay.

He said they could not practise any tactics as they would have wanted due to the size of the pitch.

“However, we are ready for the match on Sunday,” said Akbay.

Bosso are likely to start with the same line-up that started against visiting Power Dynamos on Tuesday even though they struggled, especially in the first half, where the Zambians were in complete control of proceedings.

Highlanders were particularly inept in midfield where Tendai Ngulube and Simon Munawa were present in spirit only.

Young Bukhosi Ncube, playing as a right-back, gave a top drawer performance and is certain to be in the starting line-up again as well as the attacking trio of Gabriel Nyoni, young Prince Dube and new boy Rodrick Mutuma.

“Bukhosi is ready (for the big stage), he played well on Tuesday,” said Akbay yesterday.

No update was provided on defender Peter Muduhwa, who sustained a knee injury in the 31st minute of the Tuesday friendly.

    ” Barbourfieds continues to deteriorate in standards despite it being one of the best stadiums in the southern part of Africa, as a result of poor workmanship………..” What fallacy?For starters, Barbourfields Stadium, or any stadium in Zimbabwe for that matter, can never be compared with any in the COSAFA region.Our stadiums are the worst in Africa because we are still in the stone age( both figuratively and literally!).Football spectators still sit on concrete terraces and have been doing this since the establishment of organized football in the country. Which other country in African has not built a modern stadium with convenient seats(and spacing) for football fans? We are currently the laughing stock of the football world,there is no way any sane person can mask such mediocrity,not even in the name of patriotism.Turning to the subject matter, Barbourfields Stadium,this is one stadium that falls far too short of basic stadium standards as far viewing matches from the grand stands. I do not know whether any sports journalist have ever sat in the wings of the grand stands.The obstructed view caused by the thick barricading beams that take about 50% of sitting area,which is not helped by the fact that the western stands are closest to the playing pitch, thus making viewing at an angle an absolute nightmare,the lack of room to move one’ feet when the stands are overcrowded.It makes your ridiculous claim that Barbourfields stadium is one of the best stadiums really laughable.The double ticket price that is charged for sitting in the grand stands is not justified at all given the inconvenience that people choosing to watch football matches from there get.You must learn to take your readers seriously and sport acting like a propagandist.Barbourfields is simply a very poor stadium by any standard.