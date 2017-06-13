Bosso fined again

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have been acquitted of charges of causing the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on May 28.

The match was brought to an abrupt end after police recklessly fired tear gas at fans deep into the referee’s optional time causing the abandonment of the match, with the two teams tied at 1-1.

All hell broke loose after the home side equalised from a penalty converted by goalkeeper Petros Mhari, provoking some Bosso fans to throw plastic bottles onto the pitch and forcing second assistant referee Evans Chabataberi to abandon the touch line for the centre circle.

In the ensuing melee, police fired volleys of tear smoke into the crowd triggering a stampede as Bosso fans headed for the exit. In a ruling released yesterday, the PSL disciplinary tribunal found Bosso fans guilty of throwing missiles and slapped the Bulawayo giants with a $2 000 fine. Bosso will, however, heave a huge sigh of relief as they will not lose points since the verdict states that the 1-1 score line stands.

“The disciplinary committee found Highlanders FC not guilty of causing the abandonment of the match. However, Highlanders were found guilty of throwing missiles on the pitch and fined the sum of $2 000, $500 of which has been suspended for the rest of the season on condition the club is not convicted of any offence involving throwing of missiles. The fine of $1 500 together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid by the 31st of July 2017. Further, the disciplinary committee ruled that the score line of the match shall stand at 1-1,” reads the PSL verdict.

The judgment comes a week after Highlanders were slapped with a $4 000 fine after being found guilty of causing the abandonment of a league match against archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on May 14.

The PSL disciplinary committee went on to award Dynamos the match on a 3-0 score line and ordered Bosso to pay the $4 000 as well as costs of the hearing by July 31, 2017. Highlanders were found guilty of offences which include pitch invasion, missile throwing and violent conduct by their fans during the epic encounter.

Bosso have indicated that they will appeal against the Dynamos judgment.

Following yesterday’s ruling, Highlanders and FC Platinum each went two places up the ladder, with the platinum miners now sitting in fifth place, while Bosso are now sixth. Both teams are tied on 21 points.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said his club will comment on the FC Platinum judgment after “consultations”.

“We have received the judgment and we’re studying it. We will give a fair response after consultations,” Dube said.

He also took the opportunity to condemn hooliganism and encouraged Highlanders’ followers to practice self-restraint.

“Once again, we appeal to our fans not to invade the pitch or throw any missiles. Doing so only incapacitates us when we try to defend ourselves,” Dube said.