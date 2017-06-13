Bosso fined again

June 13, 2017 Sport
FC Platinum supporters invade the pitch after police fire teargas on Highlanders fans at Mandava Stadium on May 28

FC Platinum supporters invade the pitch after police fire teargas on Highlanders fans at Mandava Stadium on May 28

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS have been acquitted of charges of causing the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on May 28.

The match was brought to an abrupt end after police recklessly fired tear gas at fans deep into the referee’s optional time causing the abandonment of the match, with the two teams tied at 1-1.

All hell broke loose after the home side equalised from a penalty converted by goalkeeper Petros Mhari, provoking some Bosso fans to throw plastic bottles onto the pitch and forcing second assistant referee Evans Chabataberi to abandon the touch line for the centre circle.

In the ensuing melee, police fired volleys of tear smoke into the crowd triggering a stampede as Bosso fans headed for the exit. In a ruling released yesterday, the PSL disciplinary tribunal found Bosso fans guilty of throwing missiles and slapped the Bulawayo giants with a $2 000 fine. Bosso will, however, heave a huge sigh of relief as they will not lose points since the verdict states that the 1-1 score line stands.

“The disciplinary committee found Highlanders FC not guilty of causing the abandonment of the match. However, Highlanders were found guilty of throwing missiles on the pitch and fined the sum of $2 000, $500 of which has been suspended for the rest of the season on condition the club is not convicted of any offence involving throwing of missiles. The fine of $1 500 together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid by the 31st of July 2017. Further, the disciplinary committee ruled that the score line of the match shall stand at 1-1,” reads the PSL verdict.

The judgment comes a week after Highlanders were slapped with a $4 000 fine after being found guilty of causing the abandonment of a league match against archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on May 14.

The PSL disciplinary committee went on to award Dynamos the match on a 3-0 score line and ordered Bosso to pay the $4 000 as well as costs of the hearing by July 31, 2017. Highlanders were found guilty of offences which include pitch invasion, missile throwing and violent conduct by their fans during the epic encounter.

Bosso have indicated that they will appeal against the Dynamos judgment.

Following yesterday’s ruling, Highlanders and FC Platinum each went two places up the ladder, with the platinum miners now sitting in fifth place, while Bosso are now sixth. Both teams are tied on 21 points.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said his club will comment on the FC Platinum judgment after “consultations”.

“We have received the judgment and we’re studying it. We will give a fair response after consultations,” Dube said.

He also took the opportunity to condemn hooliganism and encouraged Highlanders’ followers to practice self-restraint.

“Once again, we appeal to our fans not to invade the pitch or throw any missiles. Doing so only incapacitates us when we try to defend ourselves,” Dube said.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • koka

    what a sham judgement, so bosso didn’t cause the match to be abandoned? why are we being fined then? who caused the match to be abandoned and why are they not being fined?

    • musa

      the police who fired the teargas caused abandonement of the game

    • Mlilo Chauke

      police rushed to fire the gas and platinumn fans invaded the pitch first i thought you commented coz you know the facts

  • Bosso4Life(the actual deal)

    That’s a Micky Mouse decision made by those Disney characters at PSL. I’d say that the situation is the same in both instances where missiles were hurled onto the pitch. So why the difference in passing judgement? As a result, one can justifiably arrive at the opinion that dynamos enjoys special privileged status at PSL. I still maintain the stance that Highlanders FC should refuse to pay the fines and seriously consider pulling out of the circus called Zim soccer. The way forward is playing top flight soccer where the harare team is not in the equation.

    • Confused Professor

      And where is that league??
      Your thoughts are unbalanced like elephants and ants on see-saws. Be careful as some of us throw words that attack like the Japanese on pearl harbor and you flee like bank robbers , fleeing the scene, to be a sole survivor.

      • Bosso4Life(the actual deal)

        And you must be Mini Mouse? Anyway, since you are as confused as your name suggests; it will be futile for me to state that which I did so many times already concerning this matter. If I could speak your pathetic language, I’d try to explain, but fortunately I don’t.