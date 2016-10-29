Bosso going for broke

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be looking for an avalanche of goals when they take on relegation threatened but tricky Tsholotsho in a typical David and Goliath affair at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Despite the Bulawayo giants being closer to the league title than relegation while Iziqholo zeZhwane’s script is just the opposite, Amahlolanyama have declared that they will not be neighbourly but instead will be more than willing to probably hit the final nail into Tsholotsho’s coffin.

“We are Highlanders, we will certainly not do anyone a favour, remember a few years ago we lost the title on goal difference and there is a huge probability that this year’s destiny could be decided on goal difference so tomorrow we will go for broke, its unfortunate that they find us in such a situation,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede.

He said the technical team would field a full strength squad.

“With us having secured our position in terms of surviving relegation one would have thought that with three games left, our coaches would probably field those players who have not seen much game time in the season so that they can have a feel of the game but no, we are unleashing a full strength squad for the game, we want to give our fans value for money,” said Gumede.

Bosso though might rest Soccer Star of the Year favourite Peter Muduhwa as he sits on two yellow cards so that he avoids a third which will rule him out of the blockbuster collision with FC Platinum next Saturday at Mandava Stadium.

Striker Nhlanhla Ndlovu is the only confirmed player who will not take part amid reports that he broke one of his ribs. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Despite walking out injured in the 0-1 defeat by Ngezi Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup semifinal last weekend, spectacular goals specialist and another favourite for the prestigious stars calendar Simon Munawa will be thrown into the starting line up as well as on fire winger Rahman Kutsanzira.

Bosso are on a seven league match unbeaten streak.

Tsholotsho coach Lizwe Sweswe said they would not be cowed by Highlanders as they want to survive relegation.

He is confident his players will rise to the occasion and match Bosso in every department on the pitch.

“We’re going for maximum points. We’re not under any pressure and I feel they’re the ones who are feeling the heat. We’re coming to enjoy our game and what I know is that it’s matches like these that my players like to shine.

“Such matches against strong opposition where we’ve been counted out are the ones that give us strength.

“If they think they are going to cruise past us, then they’re mistaken because I know my players will rise to the occasion and will want to make a name for themselves from such a game,” Sweswe said.

In other championship matches, FC Platinum visit Ascot Stadium for a duel with relegation ‘darkhorses’ Chapungu knowing fully well that a loss will end yet another season without glory.

“They are yet to win there. Leaders Caps United face off against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium. Sunshine Boys coach Moses Chunga said he would field fringe players as he begins project Kidznet 11.

Tomorrow, dethroned champions Chicken Inn could bounce into the top four with a win over How Mine at Luveve Stadium.

Revered coach Rahman Gumbo has now taken full charge of the dressing room after reports that some players were sabotaging him on the advice of one executive member who did not want the championship winning coach at the club.

Reports of Gumbo’s future being uncertain at the club have also been rubbished.

Fireband Chicken Inn secretary Tawengwa Hara recently came out in the media saying the club would not allow player power to take root adding that Gumbo’s reign could not and would never be determined by a few misguided players.

Fixtures

Today: Harare City v United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Hwange (Baobab), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Tsholotsho FC (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Border Strikers v Triangle United (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Mutare City (Rufaro), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

@skhumoyo2000.