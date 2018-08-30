Bosso hope for better fortunes against Ngezi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be eager to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they take on championship chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso have not registered a win in their last three matches, drawing 0-0 with league debutants Nichrut at Ascot, falling 2-3 to Chicken Inn before last Sunday’s 0-2 defeat by archrivals Dynamos in the President’s Cup at the National Sports Stadium.

“We have pride to defend together,” said the club on its Twitter handle, as it rallied its supporters to attend the match in numbers.

While Ngezi are yet to beat Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium, they have beaten them in the last two meetings in Mhondoro and that psychological advantage might work in their favour, especially as they too go into the match smarting from a shock defeat to Mutare City Rovers.

Tonderayi Ndiraya, the Ngezi coach, will be fully aware that a loss to Highlanders will deal a heavy body blow to their championship title chase where they’re four points behind pacesetters, FC Platinum.

Although mathematically Highlanders are still in with a league title chance, realistically they’re out of the race and Madinda Ndlovu’s charges need to avoid dispiriting their religious followers by losing again at home.

Their “we are not chasing the championship” mantra this season has been accepted by the fans, but this shouldn’t be abused, especially in front of thousands that throng Barbourfields Stadium.

For football lovers in Bulawayo, action gets underway on Saturday with a double header in the city where Twitter masters Bulawayo Chiefs will be home to Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium, while Division One bound Bulawayo City face equally struggling Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Table toppers FC Platinum are home to another side in the departure lounge of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Mutare City.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve); FC Platinum v Mutare City (Mandava); Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro); Chapungu v Triangle (Ascot); Yadah v Chicken Inn (NSS); ZPC Kariba v Shabanie (Nyamhunga); Bulawayo City v Dynamos (B/F)

Sunday: Caps United v Nichrut (NSS); Highlanders v Ngezi (B/F)