Bosso hope to maintain form

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS hope for consistency when they face Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United in a rearranged fixture in Harare on Thursday.

Bosso beat Triangle United 3-1 in their last league game, while Caps drew 0-0 with Black Rhinos to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games. During their purple patch, Caps won five games and drew three times.

For Highlanders, the win against Triangle was their third in a horrendous second half of the season. The only teams to have lost to Bosso since the turn of the half are Shabanie Mine on July 30 and Chicken Inn on October 1.

Between the Shabanie Mine victory and Chicken Inn win, Highlanders went for a barren run of seven games, losing four and drawing three.

Having seen his charges dismantle Chicken Inn 4-0, Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay thought his lads were on the rise not knowing they had only flattered to deceive, as they fell 1-2 to FC Platinum at home in their next game.

They bounced back at Gibbo Stadium in mid-week and all Akbay is asking for from his players is consistency.

Bosso last registered back-to-back wins in April during a three-match winning streak, claiming the scalps of ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“The problem is that during the bad spell you are referring to, we forgot to play good football. We also made blunders which cost us games. However, all that is history because we seem to have rediscovered our strength, scoring eight goals in the last three games against tough opponents. We just have to try not to make mistakes against Caps, play good football and score. I want us to win this game and keep doing well,” said Akbay.

To register a good result against Caps, Highlanders should closely monitor striker Dominic Chungwa, who is vying for the Golden Boot accolade with 12 goals. John Zhuwawu and defensive midfielder Devon Chafa have also been among the champions’ best performers during their good run.

Highlanders began their training for Thursday’s match yesterday, with Akbay announcing the return of winger Gabriel Nyoni, midfielder King Nadolo and defender Tendai Ndlovu from injury.

“The good thing is that the players that had been injured are back at training and we will see how they are as the week progresses. The break we had helped us a lot as even those who had slight knocks from the Triangle game are up and running,” Akbay said.

Rescheduled fixture

Thursday: Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 29 16 11 2 32 14 18 59

Dynamos 29 17 7 5 48 22 26 58

Ngezi Platinum 29 17 6 6 48 26 22 57

Chicken Inn 29 17 4 8 31 19 12 55

Caps United 28 12 10 6 35 24 11 46

How Mine 29 12 7 10 27 30 -3 43

Highlanders 28 11 7 10 29 26 3 40

ZPC Kariba 29 11 7 11 27 27 0 40

Black Rhinos 29 10 8 11 32 27 5 38

Chapungu 29 9 10 10 20 23 -3 37

Triangle United 29 9 9 11 30 33 -3 36

Bulawayo City 29 10 5 14 31 37 -6 35

Harare City 29 9 7 13 27 24 3 34

Yadah FC 29 8 10 11 27 35 -8 34

Shabanie Mine 29 7 9 12 20 29 -9 31

Hwange 29 8 6 15 23 34 -11 30

Tsholotsho FC 29 3 12 14 17 38 -21 21

Bantu Rovers 29 4 4 21 25 60 -35 16

@ZililoR