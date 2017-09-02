Bosso host Chapungu at Harts

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WANTAWAY Erol Akbay has his work cut out for him when his stumbling Highlanders welcome Gweru airmen, Chapungu at Hartsfield Grounds tomorrow.

With pressure from fans for his immediate removal mounting, Akbay described tomorrow’s tie as difficult.

In the build-up to the Chapungu encounter, Highlanders’ assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri resigned after being fingered by Akbay who accused him of sabotage.

The Dutch expatriate will be assisted by Melusi Sibanda who coaches Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90 that competes in the Southern Region Division One Soccer League. However, Sibanda will not be on the bench as he does not have the Caf A badge that is mandatory for Premiership coaches and their assistants.

Sibanda will share notes with Akbay over the fence.

Akbay declined to comment on the departed Soma-Phiri and said his focus is on Chapungu.

“There isn’t much to say about him (Soma-Phiri) besides that he’s out and we have to live with it,” Akbay said.

“This is a difficult match which we have to win. They are a tricky side and the good thing is that we’ve played them before and know what to expect. It’s going to be a tough game but we’re ready,” said Akbay.

Bosso go into tomorrow’s match smarting from a 3-0 away loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Bulawayo giants will be hoping to end their four-match winless streak.

Bosso, who had a promising first half of the season in which they were among the title contenders, have been pathetic since the turn of the half, winning only once, 2-0 over Shabanie Mine, in the last six games.

To salvage their pride and restart their stuttering campaign, Highlanders need a victory to calm their restive supporters.

Akbay who will be without injured duo of skipper Erick Mudzingwa and Godfrey Makaruse as well as suspended defender Peter Muduhwa has appealed to Highlanders fans to be patient.

“The club is for everyone and even in difficult times it needs everyone to be supportive. The fans must stay with the players in good and bad times. Fans must be patient and understand that we’re working hard to get positive results,” Akbay said.

With Makaruse out, seasoned striker Ralph Matema, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Kalunga Tambwe and Ray Lunga will compete for places to lead Highlanders’ attack.

Ariel Sibanda will guard the goal with Benson Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu, Honest Moyo and Bukhosi Ncube expected to form the backline while Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, King Nadolo and Denzel Khumalo are some of the faces expected to feature in the midfield.

— @ZililoR