Bosso invade BB. . . Bantu Rovers to test Hwange heat at Luveve

Sikhumbuzo Moyo/Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporters

HIGHLANDERS embark on their first Castle Lager Premiership game outside Bulawayo when they take on Tsholotsho in a potentially explosive encounter at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge this afternoon.

Iziqholo ZeZhwane, who haven’t won or lost a league match this season, yesterday dared their more illustrious opponents, saying the match would be “easier” than the four they have played so far “since the boys are already psyched up for the big guns”.

Tshilamoya have been at their traditional home ground Barbourfields Stadium in the three games they have played where they have managed two wins and a defeat for their six points.

Tsholotsho abandoned their Bulawayo base and opted for the Matabeleland South border town in what has been viewed as a financially prudent move by the team management, as they have been making losses at White City Stadium. Hopes were high that they would bring this one to Barbourfields Stadium.

“A decision was made that Dulivhadzimu will be our home ground and that will not change, regardless of which team we are playing. We can’t abandon the people of Beitbridge now simply because we are playing giants,” said club chairman Mlamuli Phiri.

The match promises to be full of thrills and spills, with Bosso eager to keep track with the early pacesetters as well as maintaining some winning consistency, while Tsholotsho will be eyeing to record their first win of the season. They remain only one of the four teams yet to lose, but also one of the four teams yet to win.

“The game against Highlanders to us will be easier because the boys are already psyched up. They are always excited to play against the so called big guns as evidenced by their performance against Caps United,” said Tsholotsho head coach Farai Tavachera.

He said determination, hard work and the zeal to go the extra mile have been their biggest weapon so far.

“We are ready for Highlanders, but we are also aware that whatever result comes out, that will be what God would have planned,” said Tavachera.

Bosso are aware of the danger that is facing them and are not in any way underrating their opponents, which interestingly Tavachera also believes has been their secret weapon too, as teams seemed to underestimate them.

Caps United rested a number of their senior players on Sunday and almost paid for it, as they had to come from behind to force a draw.

“It’s a very difficult game, they have not lost a game until now, meaning we have to do our best to beat them,” said Highlanders coach Erol Akbay.

Bosso are coming from a bruising win over a physically superior ZPC Kariba, who matched them pound for pound and were never intimidated by the Barbourfields crowd, scoring two pile drivers from outside the box.

Bosso are likely going to miss Simon Munawa, who was pulled out of the match due to injury and was replaced by King Nadolo.

For the umpteenth time, the Rodrick Mutuma factor will be the focal point. Despite the lanky forward failing to find the target so far, there is no doubt that his presence at Bosso has been felt and perhaps he will open his scoring account today.

The gate charges have been pegged at $5 all round

Meanwhile, it’s a clash of the wounded at Luveve Stadium this afternoon when Bantu Rovers host Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

Rovers are smarting from a 3-0 drubbing by Black Rhinos, while Hwange are nursing bruises of their 1-0 loss to former champions Dynamos at the weekend.

While it is still early days to talk about relegation, Hwange and Premiership returnees Rovers are hard-pressed for maximum points to keep up with teams above them to steer away from the drop zone.

Only a point separates the two sides, with Hwange on position 13 with four points and Rovers at number 15.

Former national team and Bantu Rovers defender Herbert Dick said today’s encounter is likely to be tightly contested.

“Look, these teams are not in good positions and staring relegation at an early stage. So they are bound to bring the best out of their squads and it’s going to be an interesting game. What is also interesting is that both sides have relatively unknown players who want to prove that they deserve to be in the topflight. On that note, the game is going to be a tight contest,” Dick said.

Rovers’ young squad will be hoping to bounce back and register their second consecutive victory at Luveve. In their last game at Luveve, Rovers beat Triangle United 1-0 courtesy of a Bukhosi Zakhu Sibanda strike.

Sibanda, stocky forward Obrey Chirinda and Newman Sianchali will lead Rovers’ attack with ex-Highlanders defender Dumisani Fazo Sibanda marshalling their defence.

Hwange will not be pushovers, with the seasoned trio of Obert Moyo, Gilbert Zulu and Gerald Ndlovu central to their hunt for maximum points.

Another exciting encounter lined up for this afternoon is in Gweru where second-placed Yadah FC will be hoping to pile more misery on Chapungu United at Ascot Stadium.

Yadah remain the only team yet to concede a goal after four PSL outings, while Chapungu anchor the table with just a point and they’re still searching for their first win of the season.

Fixtures

Today: Harare City v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Highlanders (Dulivhadzimu), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Maglas), Chapungu United v Yadah (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Hwange (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Dynamos v How Mine (National Sports Stadium).