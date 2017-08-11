Bosso lose

Dennis Kagonye in Kariba

ZPC Kariba 2-0 Highlanders

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa’s troops responded to their coach’s threat to walk out on them by turning on the style to beat Highlanders 2-0 at Nyamhunga yesterday.

The Kariba side got their goals in either half through Never Tigere in the 44th minute and Godfey Mangani in the 68th minute.

They were full value for their victory.

“This is the ZPC Kariba I know which can create chances and get the results. We played well although we can play better than this but a win at home with such a scoreline is a relief,” he said.

Highlanders mentor Erol Akbay was singing a different tune and blamed referee Nomore Musundire for their loss.

“The referee was biased against us, I don’t know how the Premier Soccer League is leaving this kind off officiating. Although we played poorly, the officiating was poor too,” said Akbay.

The hosts should have surged ahead in the second minute when Limited Chikafa failed to connect a well calculated cross from Talent Chamboko.

ZPC Kariba midfielder Raphael Manuvire, who has been getting a lot of stick from the fans for his subdued performance in recent matches, missed the chance of the day when he blazed his shot wide after he had been fed by Chikafa.

But that didn’t matter at the end as Kariba celebrated a famous win over Bosso.