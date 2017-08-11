Bosso lose

August 11, 2017 Sport
Sunday Chidzambwa

Sunday Chidzambwa

Dennis Kagonye in Kariba
ZPC Kariba 2-0 Highlanders

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa’s troops responded to their coach’s threat to walk out on them by turning on the style to beat Highlanders 2-0 at Nyamhunga yesterday.

The Kariba side got their goals in either half through Never Tigere in the 44th minute and Godfey Mangani in the 68th minute.

They were full value for their victory.

“This is the ZPC Kariba I know which can create chances and get the results. We played well although we can play better than this but a win at home with such a scoreline is a relief,” he said.

Highlanders mentor Erol Akbay was singing a different tune and blamed referee Nomore Musundire for their loss.

“The referee was biased against us, I don’t know how the Premier Soccer League is leaving this kind off officiating. Although we played poorly, the officiating was poor too,” said Akbay.

The hosts should have surged ahead in the second minute when Limited Chikafa failed to connect a well calculated cross from Talent Chamboko.

ZPC Kariba midfielder Raphael Manuvire, who has been getting a lot of stick from the fans for his subdued performance in recent matches, missed the chance of the day when he blazed his shot wide after he had been fed by Chikafa.

But that didn’t matter at the end as Kariba celebrated a famous win over Bosso.

 
  • Vumani

    Not surprising they sell their dependable strikers and not replace them with equally capable players and threaten and mute the coach when he speaks out about financial allowances another doomed executive expecting miracles in their Ndebele stupidity failing to take a proactive role in remedying the problem Lafa elihle !

  • Shona Chairo Nxumaro

    wuya uone ndebere richidyiwa rakasvinura
    sedemba

    • World Citizen

      Ko zvauri imbga yemunhu chaiyo!

    • Chatibgege

      Nauseating stuff from a nincompoop and your comments certainly do not reflect how all decent Shona-speaking people feel about their Ndebele-speaking kith and kin. Mutikwanire baba imi!!!

  • gogodera

    Shonas roasted ndebeles at Nyanhunga kkkkkk

    • Ndlebe

      Did they roast ndebeles. Check first eleven

  • Zvekuhondo Zvinodazvivindi

    Bosso for life.Munorovi akarobwa hazvirevi kuti haachagoni kurwa anenge ajumhwa

  • Ex Bosso Suporter

    Then some idiot questions why I’m an Ex Bosso Supporter, I can’t support such human waste. Never!!!!!

    • Wellington

      who forced you to support iBosso go wherever you want you will never ever be missed, this is a big institution bigger than everyone in your clan. You can go hang nobody will care

      • Ex Bosso Supporter

        Big to who?? Phela everything is big to you wena mgodoyi. What’s not big to you. So ungathi if Bosso is big to you then you think it’s big to everyone.

    • kabulayani

      uyisilima ekhanda, were you coerced to support bosso? do you think any one cares? suka la. ungabosiwumanela.

  • Chik

    I bosso ibolile iteam yabo khulu nxaaa

  • Mike Ndlovu

    Kanti kwenzakalani madoda AYISOZE IBULAWE some people have otherwise agendas in my view lets do an overhaul management has dismally failed this once and to be amazing team