Bosso perfect for my growth: Muduhwa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS central defender and Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalist Peter Muduhwa believes committing to Bosso will improve his career and chances of joining bigger leagues next season.

Muduhwa last month extended his contract with the Bulawayo football giants by two more years until December 2018, a move he believes is best for his career.

Muduhwa (23), a utility player, played a pivotal role in the Highlanders central defence, partnering Tendai Ndlovu, with veteran skipper Felix Chindungwe sitting it out on the bench for part of the 2016 season.

His consistent performances saw him being selected into the country’s best 11 PSL players.

“Obviously I’m grateful to God who gave me this talent, my family, the community of Pumula where I stay, the clubs which had a role towards my development into a player I am today, the Highlanders family who embraced me that is my teammates, supporters, coaches and executive. Without these people it wasn’t going to be easy to achieve what I’ve done in a short space of time. I worked hard at training and gave my best on match days and these are rewards of hard work.

“I think being part of the country’s best 11 is a big honour. Hopefully I’ll be able to maintain consistency next season. Remember I’ve just signed a two year contract with Highlanders, a decision which wasn’t difficult to make because I want to grow as a player and sometimes changing environments can affect one’s career. I know if I keep working hard, better opportunities will come and I believe playing for Highlanders will open better avenues for my career,” said Muduhwa.

He joined Highlanders at the beginning of last year, signing a two year deal Division Two side Ajax Hotspurs. Muduhwa didn’t make it into the first team with the then Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu loaning him out to Division One outfit, Bulawayo Chiefs where he played half a season before returning to Bosso.

He struggled to make it into the first team and started off as a bench warmer at the beginning of the 2016 season. Muduhwa got his chance on Week Nine against Border Strikers after an injury to Honest Moyo and since then he became a regular.

The former Pumula High School student also played for Boot Laces, MK Lions in the junior ranks before moving to Mpopoma-based Ajax Hotspurs, who seconded him to Bosso.

“It’s every player’s dream to play in Europe and that is where I want to be in about five years. I’m young and determined to achieve my goal,” said Muduhwa.

About the Highlanders’ awards ceremony set for the weekend, Muduhwa tips Rahman Kutsanzira for the Players Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards.

“I enjoyed my season but I think Rahman should have been part of the PSL Soccer Star of the Year finalists. He had a fantastic season and made us tick. I think he is a favourite to land the club’s Player of the Year and the Players Player of the Year awards,” Muduhwa said.